Savor the flavor of Magical Delicacy with a free Nintendo Switch code

Take a bite of Magical Delicacy, a delectable cooking-sim turned metroidvania where witchy life and wholesome vibes come together.

Magical Delicacy 

We’ve partnered with publisher Whitethorn Games to bring you another delightful and delectable indie game – in our giveaway, you can win a free Nintendo Switch code for Magical Delicacy!

This pixely platformer game mixes together metroidvania and life sim mechanics into a cozy story where cooking is key. Set in a seaside town, you’re a witch with her own food shop, and you need to keep those courses coming and figuring out new recipes for the townsfolk. Hop and skip your way around the city to forage ingredients, or farm your own, then mix up a batch of goulash, crumble, or soup – it’s up to you.

We’re giving away five US codes and five European codes for Magical Delicacy on Nintendo Switch. Make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from August 15 to August 22, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck, fellow cooks!

