The MagicX Touch One 35 might be my next Android gaming handheld purchase

Despite a rise in dual-screen gaming handhelds inspired by the Nintendo DS, some manufacturers are finding their niche in smaller devices that can easily fit into pockets, perfect for short gaming bursts when needed. MagicX is one of these brands, recently announcing the Retro 45 while continuing to tease its Touch One 35 handheld. Reminiscent of both a Sega Game Gear and a Game Boy Micro, MagicX could have a hit on its hands with the Touch One 35, and a new video showcases the potential power of the Android device.

In a series of clips from its Discord channel, MagicX shows off the upcoming Touch One 35 running some fantastic retro games, and it looks pretty capable to me. First announced in June this year, MagicX has yet to reveal the full specs of the Touch One 35. So far, we know that it has a 3.2-inch display with a 960 x 640 resolution, and there are two D-pads visible in the video, but that's all we know for now. In terms of price point, we're still in the dark, but almost every MagicX handheld is under $200, so we'd expect the same of the Touch One 35.

As a previous owner of some of the best handheld consoles, including the Game Boy and Nintendo 3DS, it's great that users have a lot of choices for devices that solely focus on games, rather than having one that tries to do almost everything. It's an attribute that I've admired since the launch of the original Game Boy, where games were at the forefront. MagicX clearly knows there's an audience for this sort of thing with its upcoming Retro 45 and Touch One 35 handhelds, and we'll be curious to see how they both fare against others in the category once they're finally available.

The handheld has an impressive design that looks sturdy and reminiscent of past devices, including the PSP Vita, which could lead the Touch One 35 to eventually feature on our best retro handhelds list someday. In 2025, there are plenty of Android gaming handhelds that can suit almost anyone. Whether you want something that fits in your pocket to play games in short bursts, or you want something more powerful like Anbernic's RG477M handheld, there are different form factors and price points to suit almost any need. Still, a low price point could help the Touch One 35 stand out, so that's what I'm hoping for.

