A new Nintendo DS-inspired Android handheld is arriving soon for under $100

Although 2025 is clearly the year of gaming handhelds, it looks as though another type of device is about to take over part of the category. Manufacturers have begun to announce Nintendo DS-inspired devices that have dual screens to take advantage of certain games, as well as giving users the option to play titles while watching movies at the same time. While Ayaneo is still teasing its own dual-screen concept, another up-and-coming gaming brand has already set a launch date for its own Android handheld.

MagicX, a lesser-known manufacturer in the gaming handheld market, has revealed via a Discord post that June 17 will mark the release of the Zero 40, its first dual-screen gaming handheld. The device is powered by an Allwinner A133P chipset along with 2 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 4,300 mAh battery. It also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi and is available in black or white colorways.

But what makes the Zero 40 stand out is its tall 4.5-inch and 5:3 aspect ratio 480 x 800 IPS display, making it ideal for dual-screen games or multitasking. It's a change to Ayaneo's approach with its upcoming Flip 1S handheld, instead opting for a high-end model with an OLED display, a metal body, and reportedly powered by Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.

Yet MagicX wants to make the Zero 40 an entry-level handheld, powered by Android, all for $75. That's an impressive price point for what this gaming handheld offers, and if you've been looking at our list of best retro handhelds and you're still not sure what to get, the Zero 40 could be a great entry point once it's out next month.

It's important to mention that, although we don't recommend playing ROMs with these gaming handhelds, MagicX released a video several weeks ago showcasing how vertical-based arcade games look on the Zero 40. It's a great example of how well the screen works with these types of games. It's important to note that emulators aren't the issue when it comes to these gaming handhelds; it's the games. It's why there's a huge community of homebrew games that are free and legal to use on these devices.

Either way, it's an exciting time for handheld gamers. If you're still undecided over whether to upgrade to Nintendo's latest console, our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview might help you decide.