Make Soccer Players codes August 2026

Use our Make Soccer Players codes to grab a ton of cash and some rare players to get your training and trading business off to a flying start. Recruit coaches, train up young hopefuls, and then shove them in a fusing machine to make famous soccer players to earn you cash. Very normal behavior, if you ask me.

We look for new Make Soccer Players codes frequently, so bookmark this page and check back soon to see if there's anyone worth recruiting.

Here are all the new Make Soccer Players codes:

thanksforparticipating67 - one Ballon D'Or player (new!)

- one Ballon D'Or player (new!) yukowashereyay - 50k cash (new!)

- 50k cash (new!) UPD1YAY - two Brasileirão Série A players (new!)

- two Brasileirão Série A players (new!) CODES - 20k cash

- 20k cash BEGINNER - two Belgian Pro League players

There are tons of fantastic Roblox games out there with freebies to claim, so visit our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Make Soccer Players codes?

Redeeming Make Soccer Players codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Make Soccer Players in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Make Soccer Players codes?

Make Soccer Players codes are special passwords from the developer, Sandy, that get you extra cash and trainees to fuse for free. While some codes are permanent, others only stick around for a set period of time, and even rarer codes are limited to a certain number of uses, so you need to be quick.

Is there a Make Soccer Players Discord server?

Yes, there is a Make Soccer Players Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and decide who is better once and for all: Messi or Ronaldo.

How do I get more Make Soccer Players codes?

The best way to get more Make Soccer Players codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep a close eye on the game's Discord server, so we'll be the first to add any limited codes to the list when they appear. If you want to be extra sure, we recommend joining the server yourself and signing up for code pings.

Expired codes:

ARIGATO

FERRANTORRES106

messixvng

FREEDICTATOR_yay

GOAT2000SNIPE67

G1VEM3M0R3C0DESCUB1EM

776

66

1000MEMBERS

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Make Soccer Players codes.