Make Soccer Players codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Make Soccer Players codes for free cash and trainee players for your squad.

Make Soccer Players codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and pizza shirt in a field
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Make Soccer Players codes to grab a ton of cash and some rare players to get your training and trading business off to a flying start. Recruit coaches, train up young hopefuls, and then shove them in a fusing machine to make famous soccer players to earn you cash. Very normal behavior, if you ask me.

We look for new Make Soccer Players codes frequently, so bookmark this page and check back soon to see if there's anyone worth recruiting.

Here are all the new Make Soccer Players codes:

  • thanksforparticipating67 - one Ballon D'Or player (new!)
  • yukowashereyay - 50k cash (new!)
  • UPD1YAY - two Brasileirão Série A players (new!)
  • CODES - 20k cash
  • BEGINNER - two Belgian Pro League players

There are tons of fantastic Roblox games out there with freebies to claim, so visit our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Make Soccer Players codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Make Soccer Players codes?

Redeeming Make Soccer Players codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Make Soccer Players in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Make Soccer Players codes?

Make Soccer Players codes are special passwords from the developer, Sandy, that get you extra cash and trainees to fuse for free. While some codes are permanent, others only stick around for a set period of time, and even rarer codes are limited to a certain number of uses, so you need to be quick.

Make Soccer Players codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Make Soccer Players Discord server?

Yes, there is a Make Soccer Players Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and decide who is better once and for all: Messi or Ronaldo.

How do I get more Make Soccer Players codes?

The best way to get more Make Soccer Players codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep a close eye on the game's Discord server, so we'll be the first to add any limited codes to the list when they appear. If you want to be extra sure, we recommend joining the server yourself and signing up for code pings.

Expired codes:

  • ARIGATO
  • FERRANTORRES106
  • messixvng
  • FREEDICTATOR_yay
  • GOAT2000SNIPE67
  • G1VEM3M0R3C0DESCUB1EM
  • 776
  • 66
  • 1000MEMBERS

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Make Soccer Players codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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