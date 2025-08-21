For under $100, this new Android gaming handheld looks seriously impressive

Although we've seen a lot of powerful gaming handhelds launch for around $299 recently, such as the Ayaneo Pocket DS and the GPD Win 5, we're starting to see more budget-friendly Android options for those who don't want to break the bank. The Mangmi Air X is the latest of the bunch to hit the market for under $100, and given its specs, it sounds like an absolute bargain.

Available from mid-September for $79.99 as an early bird offer until it rises to $89.99, the Mangmi Air X features the following:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

Adreno 610 GPU

5.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS touch screen

Up to 450 nits of brightness

4GB of LPDDR4X RAM

64GB of Storage

5,000mAh battery

Android 14 operating system

RGB Hall joysticks

Available in three colors: Black, White, and Retro GB

Before it's even available, the impressive specs make the Mangmi Air X a tempting purchase for anyone and a potential future pick for our guide to the best retro handhelds, especially at that introductory price point. One of the standout features of the Mangmi Air X is its RGB 3D Hall joysticks, which offer better accuracy when playing FPS games. You can also decide on a color to light up the joysticks, which is a nice cosmetic touch.

With handheld consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2 costing $449 and the ROG Xbox Ally reportedly retailing for as much as $599, it's refreshing to see very cheap Android handhelds featuring powerful specs enter an untapped space in 2025.

Other cheap Android gaming handhelds like the Magic X 40 and the Super Pocket are also perfect for playing the best Android games, such as Chrono Trigger and Stardew Valley, on a budget. But the Mangmi Air X could take the crown for the best cheap Android gaming handheld once it's out next month, based on the specs it's offering.

