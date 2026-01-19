This new Android gaming handheld's simple approach could help it beat out competition from Retroid, Ayaneo, and more

If you're looking for a new Android gaming handheld in 2026, you're pretty spoiled for choice, with the likes of Ayaneo, Retroid, Ayn, and more offering affordable devices that are ideal for gaming on the go. The market is about to welcome a new competitor, though, in the form of the Mangmi Pocket Max. The big difference between this handheld and the rest is that there's only one configuration, putting a stop to any choice paralysis from potential users.

The one and only version of the Mangmi Pocket Max comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 86G chip. That processor is the same one inside the Retroid Pocket 5, a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles, and offers reliable gaming performance, so we'd expect the same from the Pocket Max. It also packs a hefty 8,000 mAh battery, which should make for a pretty long-lasting device.

In terms of the display, the Pocket Max has a 7-inch AMOLED screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, the same as the Nintendo Switch 2, and a 144Hz refresh rate. That's a pretty premium display, and it's notably bigger than the Retroid Pocket 6 while also offering higher refresh rates. The design is pretty standard for a gaming handheld, but it seems Mangmi was paying attention to the influx of feedback Retroid received last year when unveiling the Pocket 6, choosing to place the left-hand analog stick above the d-pad, rather than under it.

Mangmi itself hasn't commented on the decision to launch with just one configuration, but I think it's a pretty bold move, and one that could pay off. Like many others, the number of different options on offer when it comes to picking up a new handheld, especially something like the Ayn Thor with its four different SKUs, muddies the water. That shouldn't be a problem for the Pocket Max, and even if you think that 128GB of storage might not be enough for all of the best mobile games, the handheld has an SD card slot, giving you the option to upgrade your storage.

Now that we've had a Mangmi Pocket Max specs reveal, we're anticipating a launch date and pricing details any day now. Given the specs, we'd expect a price point of somewhere around $200, but we'll have to wait for more information to know for sure.