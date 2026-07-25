Manhwa Legends codes July 2026

Use our Manhwa Legends codes as a shortcut to success, unlocking tons of free trait rerolls, gems, scrolls, and more to power up your units and rise through the ranks. While this game mostly focuses on Solo Leveling, there are tons of other manhwa to explore, so there's a lot of room for the unit list to grow.

We look for new Manhwa Legends codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in the next time you need some more gems in your pocket.

Here are all the new Manhwa Legends codes:

OneLastDelay - 250 trait rerolls (new!)

- 250 trait rerolls (new!) ChallengeFixes - one dark scroll, one light scroll, one earth scroll, one water scroll, one fire scroll, one air scroll, and one universal scroll (EA+ only) (new!)

- one dark scroll, one light scroll, one earth scroll, one water scroll, one fire scroll, one air scroll, and one universal scroll (EA+ only) (new!) DelayLegends - 1k gems and 50 trait rerolls

- 1k gems and 50 trait rerolls ThanksForPatience - 1k gems and 30 trait rerolls

- 1k gems and 30 trait rerolls SorryForDelay - 750 gems and 30 trait rerolls

- 750 gems and 30 trait rerolls Release - 2.5k gems, 40 trait rerolls, five loose ores, and 10k gold

- 2.5k gems, 40 trait rerolls, five loose ores, and 10k gold EA+ - 1,250 gems, 20 trait rerolls, and three loose ores (EA+ only)

Manhwa Legends is just one of many Roblox games with freebies on offer, so check out our Roblox codes list next for more.

How do I redeem Manhwa Legends codes?

Redeeming Manhwa Legends codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Manhwa Legends in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Manhwa Legends codes?

Manhwa Legends codes are special passwords that unlock freebies in-game. These codes tend to drop alongside game milestones or as compensation for bugs, so there isn't a set release schedule. That's why we've made this guide.

Is there a Manhwa Legends Discord server?

Yes, there is a Manhwa Legends Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, take part in polls, and get to know the community during game nights.

How do I get more Manhwa Legends codes?

The easiest way to get more Manhwa Legends codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on building up your team. If you have a spare moment, the best place to look for new codes is the game's Discord server.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Manhwa Legends codes.