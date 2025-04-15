Bungie’s Marathon is an important moment for Destiny and Halo veterans. After defining a decade of interstellar multiplayer action, the forthcoming extraction shooter could usher in a promisingly fresh era for the studio. Alongside the game is new hardware to consider, making the prospect of a Marathon Nintendo Switch 2 port exciting. Bungie game director Joseph Ziegler shares whether it’s a possibility and how the game’s experience transcends one platform.

In a recent interview with Zielger over at Famitsu, the outlet asks whether a Nintendo Switch 2 iteration of the FPS game is in the works. While we’ve seen that the console can run triple-A titles like Elden Ring and will receive the next James Bond game, too, Ziegler’s answer spells disappointment. “At the moment, we don’t have any plans to add additional compatible hardware, but we will consider it in the future,” says the Marathon lead.

At launch, Marathon supports PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Performance on portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck remains unclear. However, in a year where Assassin’s Creed Shadows Steam Deck gameplay is feasible, there’s still hope to see Bungie’s world realized on the move. Although Destiny 2’s lack of Steam Deck support doesn’t bode well for the FPS.

If a Nintendo Switch 2 iteration does materialize for Marathon, it should hopefully receive the same cross-progression support Bungie is working on.

“With this game’s cross-play, players from all platforms will gather in the same field. It also supports cross-save, so you can continue playing on your console after playing on your PC,” Zielger adds. It’s a huge win for the game, considering how important high-tier loot is to Marathon’s chances of in-game success. Starting again on another platform without desirable items sounds dreadful, and Ziegler notes that Bungie is aware of this.

Ziegler expresses that “I think many people are concerned about whether they can get a fair gaming experience on PC and console, but we are focusing on adjusting this.” In the meantime, you can sign up for the Marathon alpha for a chance to play it early. Or, you know, you can lock in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.

