There’s always room for more mobile games – that’s our motto, at least – and it’s clear that a former NFL player and Activision alumn agree as the pair join forces to create Marauder Tech, a new mobile games studio. The developer looks to hit the ground running, as work on its first title is already underway.

Maurauder Tech’s grand entrance comes in the form of a new turn-based strategy game due to release on iOS and Android later this year. Dubbed Price of Glory, it’s a medieval fantasy game featuring several character classes, multiplayer duels, and combat that allows you to adapt and change your tactics.

The new studio is led by Morgan Kane, a former NFL player ready to take the leap and join the games industry. During his stint with the National Football League, Kane played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. Who knows, maybe you’ve played as him before in one of the many football games out there.

Speaking on this new venture, Kane explains that “Marauder Tech started as an idea more than a decade ago. I’ve always enjoyed strategy games, but at the time, I didn’t have the resources available to start a game studio. In April of 2023, I decided to hire my first developer, and now, more than a year later, we’re ready to start slowly lifting the veil of what we’ve been working on for the past year and a half.”

He goes on to say that the team’s primary goal with its debut title is “to provide a unique take on the turn-based genre.” You might wonder what this unique take is. Well, what’s the one thing a lot of the best mobile strategy games have in common? They take a considerable amount of time to finish, which is why, as Kane states, Marauder Tech wants people to be able to play its game “when and wherever they want without feeling extreme time constraints for their moves.”

With a team of 22 already, Marauder Tech is also home to Joel Balyeat, an industry veteran who previously worked for Activision on the Call of Duty franchise. At the new studio, Bayleat is the chief product officer. Speaking on Marauder Tech’s approach to remote working, Bayleat claims, “Our remote setup allows us to hire great talent from all over the world for every position without having to relocate them to a single area.”

The company is also keen to hire the best talent possible, with a focus on bringing in diverse talent, from “experienced AAA developers to juniors with fresh perspectives.” It’s refreshing to see a studio that embraces remote work to truly get the best possible talent without requesting people to uproot their entire lives.

We certainly can’t wait to see what Marauder Tech’s new mobile game has in store for us, but since it seems we still have a bit of a waiting period, why not check out our list of the best mobile RPGs? A grand adventure can help pass the time.