Mario and Luigi: Brothership releases later this year

A new Mario and Luigi game is on the way, and Brothership looks to embrace the RPG fun that makes the series a standout to Mario fans.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership 

Today’s Nintendo Direct came to play, with the very first announcement being for a brand new Mario and Luigi game, dubbed Mario and Luigi: Brothership, and it looks to be all the fun fans have been waiting for.

It’s been seven years since the release of Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions released on the Nintendo 3DS, so it’s been a long time coming for fans of the series. A spin-off series to the main Mario games, Mario and Luigi titles tend to fall under the RPG genre.

However, there’s an interesting caveat in these games, as you traditionally control both Mario and Luigi at the same time, which does make for some fun, albeit chaotic, gameplay, and if the new Brothership trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for more of the same with this upcoming come.

What is the Mario and Luigi: Brothership release date?

Mario and Luigi: Brothership releases later this year on November 7, so it’s just a few months to go. If you want to know what to expect, check out the trailer below.

