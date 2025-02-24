While the impending release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is the main talking point right now, there are still plenty of incredible games you can buy for the original console (that will also work on the new Switch). In fact, you may have missed out on this excellent RPG with Nintendo’s mascot, but you can now grab Mario & Luigi: Brothership at its lowest price on the Switch.

Mario features in multiple entries on the best Switch games list. The plumber has been across genres, and no one can be certain where a new Mario game will take you, whether it’s racing across the various Mario worlds or doing X-COM-style battles with Rabbids. However, the Mario & Luigi games have been going for years, and Mario & Luigi Brothership is an exciting new entry into the subseries.

In this fantastic Switch RPG, you play as Mario and Luigi who find themselves, alongside other residents of the Mushroom Kingdom, in the land of Concordia. Like many other Mario RPG games, your main foe isn’t Bowser, but a new enemy – this time it’s a dark force called Glohm, and you need to reunite the world so that they can overcome this new evil.

Despite the name, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a true single-player game that will see you fight in turn-based battles against enemies while also solving interesting and challenging puzzles. The early puzzles can feel a bit easy to pass thanks to a new mechanic called Luigi Logic – a helpful tool for solving the game’s puzzles – but late-game ones will certainly tease your brain.

In our Mario & Luigi: Brothership review, Connor Christie scores the game an 8/10, saying that “Mario & Luigi: Brothership has all the hallmarks of a great RPG”, and complimenting the game’s “tight battle mechanics, engaging puzzles, and new characters that become more endearing as the story goes on.” So if you needed a second opinion, that’s a solid one.

Right now, you can grab Mario & Luigi: Brothership at the excellently low price of $44.99 at Woot!, with a great 25% off the retail price marking it the lowest price the game has ever been. For those in the UK, you can also grab the game for just £39.99 from Amazon.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a new Mario and Luigi game to play on your handheld console, then Mario & Luigi Brothership’s latest sale isn’t one to miss out on. Even if you’re planning to make your Switch 2 pre-orders soon, you shouldn’t pass on this offer, especially with backwards compatibility coming to Nintendo’s upcoming console.