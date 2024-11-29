GREAT GIBBITY GOOBERS! Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is going for the great price of just $14.99/ £9.95 on Amazon. That’s, what, two coffees? Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope promises hours of entertainment, perfect for the holiday season. This game makes for an excellent stocking filler, a main gift, or maybe even a nice treat for yourself.

Mario and Rabbids was the cross-over we never knew we wanted, but the original game was great, and then Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope refined the concept even further. Who would have guessed that Rabbids would out-popularize the famous thing-a-ma-jig, Rayman! Ouch, poor Rayman. Since their debut game, Rayman Raving Rabbids, those little fellas have captured our hearts so it shouldn’t have been any surprise that Mario got involved. Notably, this alliance does not disappoint. As we said in our Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review,”[the game] is determined to make you have fun”. It’s so good it made our top 30 best Nintendo Switch games in 2024.

Made by Ubisoft, the Mario + Rabbids games are some of the only Mario titles not developed by Nintendo, which is refreshing. The gameplay in Sparks of Hope closely follows the same style as Kingdom Battle (its prequel). It’s a turn-based strategy RPG where you must rescue the “Sparks” scattered across the galaxy, each one offering unique abilities to aid in battle. All our favorite Mario character-infused Rabbids– like Rabbid Luigi– are back too!

Storywise, the stakes are higher than ever. Peace in the Mushroom Kingdom is shattered when creatures called Sparks appear, hotly pursued by a massive manta ray tainted by a corrupting force. In the chaos, Rabbid Peach is kidnapped while trying to take a selfie.

Oh and Grant Kirkhope composed the soundtrack – you might remember him as the guy who did the music for Banjo-Kazooie, or the Goldeneye 007 pause music.

Black Friday deals sometimes only for a few hours

