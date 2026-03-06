Win a vacation, a meet-and-greet, or a Switch 2 on Nintendo's dime this Mario Day

March 10 is Mario day for no reason other than that, when you shorten March 10, you can spell MAR10. Whether Nintendo has been grasping at straws with that one for what approaches an eleventh year, we can't comment on. What we can tell you about is all the cool promotional events, games, and competitions that 2026's Mario Day is bringing about. There's a Direct, new NSO games on your Switch, and prizes to win. Let's get into it.

We know you're here to hear about the prizes, so we'll start with that. The major prize on offer is the chance to win a trip for four to Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, depending on your preference for either California or Florida. Naturally, you have to be a US citizen to enter, so if you aren't one, you're going to have to get a friend to enter for you, or you're out of luck. Head to this page to enter for free - plus, you get ten Platinum Points upon entry, so they're essentially paying you at this point.

Select stores around the US will give you the opportunity to meet Mario himself, so keep an eye out at your local supermarket to see if he's coming to you. Alongside this, as part of the Nintendo x Lunchables collaboration, you can win a Nintendo Switch 2, alongside a copy of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Legends: Z-A. While we're not too sure why it includes non-Mario games, this is nonetheless part of Mario Day celebrations. To enter, purchase an eligible Lunchables pack (you should be able to tell by the artwork on the front) and scan the QR code. The competition runs through to May 31, so you have plenty of time to enter. Good luck!

Now that we've covered the freebies, let's get into what's going on online. Before Mario Day even begins, you can join in on the fun with the next Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct, which will take place on March 9 at 5pm ET (that's 10pm UTC for all the non-Americans out there). The final trailer for the film will be part of the presentation, with, based on last time, some cool movie-related announcements. Stay tuned for that.

Another event that starts before Mario Day begins is the huge eShop sale. Starting March 8 and running until March 14, some of the best Mario games are getting a discount, including Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The My Nintendo Store will also offer deals on Mario vs. Donkey Kong, among other titles.

Now that we're talking games, Nintendo has also released several new Nintendo Classics to mark the celebration. Coming on March 10 itself, NSO members can play Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Mario Clash, and Mario's Tennis, alongside other Virtual Boy and Game Boy Advance Mario titles.

Even if the retro games don't appeal to you, there's something to gain from being an NSO member, as Mario Kart World is hosting three racing events this month. You can earn a maximum of 310 Platinum Points by participating in all of the races, so get practicing before the first race kicks off. It looks like there'll be a standard VS race, followed by a round of Coin Runners, concluding with a Knockout Tour, so you'll need to prepare a multitude of skills to best your competition. May the best racers win.

And that's about all there is for Mario Day 2026 for now. Which part of the celebrations excites you the most? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.