Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's new free update just added its most chaotic mode yet

It's time to dust off your racing gloves and get back on the track. A new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update is out right now, and it makes some of the biggest changes to the game yet. While it's exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, you might want to clear your plans and cozy up on the couch with your pals, because you can now compete in eight-player split-screen races.

Thanks to the extra power of the Nintendo Switch 2, you and your mates can race in a chaotic barrage of split-screens. Whether you decide to verbally abuse them for their questionable racing tactics is up to you. You'll need up to seven standard Nintendo Switch controllers, with the eighth player using a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller or a pair of Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version 4.0.0 also adds support for higher-resolution TVs and the Switch 2 display, giving the beloved kart racer clearer visuals. It also cuts down the loading time before races and battles, meaning you'll spend less time staring at loading screens and more time throwing blue shells at your friends.

If you prefer racing online, CameraPlay support lets players with a compatible USB camera show their faces during races, giving Mario Kart an arcade-style feel. Somewhere out there, my goofy mugshot is now lurking on a Mario Kart machine. CameraPlay works in two-to-four-player multiplayer and online play, although using a camera online requires a GameChat session. Your camera footage and microphone audio will only be shared with other members of that GameChat session.

There are a few smaller gameplay changes, too. Players now move slightly faster during races, equivalent to having one coin, while using Boo no longer slows you down when driving off-road. Players who own the Booster Course Pass can also select '96 Races' in the vs Race rules, covering the game's full massive lineup.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Version 4.0.0 update is available now. To download it, select the game from your Nintendo Switch 2 dashboard, press + or -, then choose Software Update. If you need a squad to race against, find them over at the Pocket Tactics Discord server.