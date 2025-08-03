Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a masterpiece, don't even try to convince me otherwise. From speeding around Moo Moo Meadows to falling off the winding track in Wario's Gold Mine, my memories with this game are priceless. Endless Balloon Battle matches with my sister, lockdown tournaments during COVID, and chaotic "Mario Karties" for birthdays have made it a joyous staple over seven turbulent years. Forgetting this game would be like abandoning a cherished childhood toy.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be forever cemented in my head as one of the best Nintendo Switch games, up there with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. (Yes, I prefer TOTK!) Since Switch 2 exclusives have been lacking, I've found myself either reverting back to these titles or looking for Steam Deck games instead. I hear you when you say "But Mario Kart World?", but this new polished edition isn't for me. I much prefer 8 Deluxe, sorry, not sorry. Here's my reasoning.

Firstly, the soundtrack of 8 Deluxe is iconic, blending jazz, rock, and electronic instrumentation to create orchestral genius that accompanies each level perfectly. Take Mount Wario, its soundtrack evolves with the terrain, starting with an upbeat fanfare that fuels your initial ascent. As you dive into the underground passage, the melody shifts, growing more intense. Tension builds as you navigate a series of booster pads and dodge trees. Then, as the course enters a downhill sprint toward the finish line, the music lifts, becoming bright and triumphant. By no means am I saying the World soundtrack isn't good, on the contrary, it's incredibly good, I just think 8 Deluxe's is better.

As I've said before, and I'll shout it again, I love Animal Crossing, so where is my AC-themed track in World? Well, spoiler, World doesn't have one (yet) Deluxe, on the other hand, pays tribute to this national treasure. When you start the level, villagers like Peanuts cheer you on, giving you the strength to win. I must make them proud! As you speed through grassy land, a beach, and pass Nooks 'n' Cranny, you'll see fruit trees, pansies, and even Resetti pop up his little mole head. Instead of a coin counter, this one is for bells, and each time you play this level, one of four seasons is randomly selected. There are so many levels I adore, like Excitebike Arena, Toad Harbour, and Sweet Sweet Canyon. The game has 48 in total, each offering wonderful attention to detail.

The character options in 8 Deluxe are chef's kiss. World has too many strange characters. I know everyone got their knickers in a twist when Cow was announced as a playable character, and to some extent, I agree that this is a cool addition to the roster. However, Nintendo took it too far by adding random characters like Fish Bone, who doesn't even have arms, by the way, and leaving out my favorites like Isabelle and Link. And don't get me started on the World's outfit choices, we were better off without them. Why does Walugi have six while Donkey Kong only has two? DK's popular enough for his own game, but not a few more outfits? But what about DLC, I hear you scream? Well, yes, but to quote Veruca Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "I want it now!"

Then there is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass, which you can purchase on top of the base game or get with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It doubles game content by unlocking 48 more courses and eight new characters, including Birdo, Pauline, and Diddy Kong. In our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course review, Daz Skubich gives the game and DLC a solid 9/10, saying, "In my opinion, now that all six waves of DLC are out, buying the booster pass is pretty good value for money." World is currently $79.99/£74.99 (for a digital download), which is incredibly steep if you ask me, especially when 8 Deluxe is so good!

If you've still not played Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can currently purchase it for just $42.99 over on Woot, but act quickly as this deal will only be available until 10th August 2025, or until copies have sold out.

If you want to hear the other side of the argument, check out our Mario Kart World review. Or if you'd like more Mario Kart content, check our piece on the best Mario Kart tracks of all time. Bowser's Castle 3 is a banger of a level.