The new Mario LEGO set could be steering us closer to Mario Kart 9

Here we go! Nintendo has unveiled a LEGO Mario Kart set as part of MAR10 Day, and it could indicate how Nintendo is putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to a new Mario Kart game. Mario Kart 8 remains to be one of the best-selling video games of all time, with over 75 million copies sold and counting, but as ever, we’re looking toward the future in the hope of seeing something new on the horizon.

We’re keeping a beady eye on everything Nintendo does as we await the Switch 2 release, and with Mario’s new LEGO set, we’re revving our engines and keeping our sights set on the checkered flag as we save a spot on our best Switch games list. The new LEGO set is a giant celebration of all things Mario Kart, with close to two thousand individual pieces and an 18+ age suggestion, it includes both the plumber himself and his original kart from the racing game series.

The huge set is geared toward adult builders, likely due to the intricacy of the build itself with so many parts, and it even comes with a dedicated stand to proudly display Mario and his set of wheels once you’ve completed the construction. The description on Lego’s website explains that “this building kit is part of a large assortment of LEGO sets for adults designed for people who enjoy hands-on creative activities to relax.”

With any new content, we’re excited to see how it leads into the future of Mario and his racing prowess. We hope that LEGO’s latest collaboration with Nintendo’s flagship IP is a promise for things to come, and flashes the green light on a new Mario Kart game. You can pre-order the new set for $169.99 on LEGO’s website, and it will be available from May 15, 2025.

