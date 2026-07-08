Mario Kart Tour is coming to an end, but not without giving you a final freebie

Well, it was a good run, but Nintendo is shuttering another mobile game. Seven years since its initial launch, Mario Kart Tour is crossing the finish line one final time on September 30, 2026. While the end of service of this unique mobile game is a sad event, it comes with some final benefits for its long-standing fans.

Mario Kart Tour isn't exactly Nintendo's best mobile game, but it's certainly made its mark on the kart racing series over the years, with some of its tracks making their way into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Expansion Pass. What's even more surprising is that it's managed to maintain a dedicated player base, despite adding barely any new content since 2023.

The biggest disappointment for Mario Kart Tour fans is that the game is essentially becoming lost media after its end of service, as Nintendo has confirmed that no offline version is on the horizon. Fundamentally, Mario Kart Tour is a gacha game, so players have poured their hard-earned money into it over the years, and now all of that progress will be gone. This decision not to release an offline version seems like a wasted opportunity, especially given how well it worked for Animal Crossing Pocket Camp in the past.

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as from the start of the Vacation Tour on August 4, 2026, all players will get access to the benefits of the Gold Pass subscription for free, without taking any extra steps. It's a small bit of compensation to help everyone enjoy the game to the fullest before it shuts for good. Plus, Nintendo has already ended ruby sales, so no one will spend unnecessary money without realizing that their game is closing in a matter of weeks.

While we're sad to see Mario Kart Tour go, there are plenty more free mobile games to fill your time. Join the Pocket Tactics Discord server to share your thoughts on the game's closure and meet other fans of all things portable gaming.