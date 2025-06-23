Mario Kart World is filled with characters from across the Mario universe, from iconic protagonists to obscure enemies, but it's missing its predecessor's guest appearances from Link, Isabelle, and the Inklings. That's because, according to producer Kosuke Yabuki, they weren't "necessary."

As the Nintendo Switch 2's launch title and the first brand-new Mario Kart game since 2014, Mario Kart World had a lot riding on its success. Instead of leaning on an expanded cast via Nintendo crossovers, the team instead gave us the largest roster of racers in the series' history while only using Mario characters. Yabuki told Ouest France that "it would have seemed incongruous to us" to pad out the Mario Kart World character roster with other IPs, "given everything we could already do with Mario."

In my opinion, this decision works perfectly. Mario Kart 8's isolated tracks made playing as an Animal Crossing villager alongside Yoshi and Peach feel relatively normal, but these characters would feel out of place in the new Switch game's open-world environment. Plus, plenty of the more obscure NPC racer additions have gained popularity in the community, namely the Moo Moo Meadows cow. I'm hoping for a content update down the line that will give it one or two Mario Kart World costumes.

This creative decision is a stark contrast to Sega and Sonic Team's approach with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Just this weekend, the team announced a SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration, with more content from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: Legends on its way. Of course, unlike Mario Kart World's contained but open world, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' whole gimmick is hopping between universes, so seeing Hatsune Miku race alongside Tails and Patrick Star kinda makes sense.

So, although you can't play as Link or Inkling Girl as you race around Mario Kart World's tracks, you can still enjoy a huge range of wacky and wonderful Mario characters and costumes. Before you set off on your kart-racing journey, make sure to check out our Mario Kart World review.