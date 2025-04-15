The Mario Kart World Direct is later this week, and I can’t wait, which is saying something, considering I don’t typically go for Mario. This brand new entry in the acclaimed kart racing series is already causing excitement around the globe, following its official unveiling earlier this month during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, proving to be a huge selling point with its exclusivity.

You need to secure your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order if you hope to play the racing game when the Mario Kart World release date rolls around. If you’re still unsure, the next Nintendo Direct focuses entirely on the new Mario game, giving a deeper insight into the racer and what you can expect. I suspect that Nintendo may divulge more details about the races, regions, customization, and other features.

Typically, I consider most Mario games to be quite boring, going so far as to write an entire feature about it. Still, the pull of Mario Kart World is strong, with that initial four-minute trailer showcasing an open world and numerous features, including the expansion from 12 to 24 racers. Among the new Mario characters to appear in-game is a cow, and I don’t need to know who else is in the game – I’m playing as the cow, and maybe Waluigi. I love that lanky, purple dude.

For those of you who appreciate previous Mario Kart games, you don’t have to worry about the races being all that different, as you can still take part in a Grand Prix consisting of four races. But there’s no denying that the open world is that fresh coat of paint the series needs. It might even be enough to edge a Mario game into the coveted top spot for racers for me, though that is a tall order considering how much I love the Crash Bandicoot games.

When is the Mario Kart World Direct

The Mario Kart World Direct is on April 17 at 6am PT, 9am PT, and 2pm BST, and you can watch it through Nintendo’s various YouTube accounts. Make sure you check back in with us that day, too, as we’ll be watching and rounding up all of the exciting details of the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Remember, Mario Kart World’s launch is the same as the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date, and if that doesn’t convince you to secure a console regardless of the Nintendo Switch 2’s price, perhaps knowing that you can finally have a Wind Waker Switch experience through the GameCube library will.