Competitive gameplay is the spice of any multiplayer experience. I personally live for it, throwing myself into The Finals' World Tour mode or Fortnite Ranked to pummel or get obliterated by rivals. Mario Kart World should, in theory, be a bit more chill than either of those games on the tournament front. But don't get too comfortable, as the Mario Kart World European September Circuit probably won't go easy on you.

There's a lot to say about Mario Kart World, isn't there? Some believe that its open-world game approach isn't that interesting, others think it's a welcome change of pace. If you haven't read our own Mario Kart World review, well, spoilers: we reckon it's pretty great. We might have to put more hours on the road, though, as the game's first-ever online event begins with the European September Circuit, a one-day racing event to find the ultimate winner.

Beginning at 9:00 AM PT, 12:00 PM ET, and 5:00 PM BST on Saturday, September 27, 2025, this limited-time event only lasts for two hours. As it says in the event's title, only players across Europe can participate. There are other conditions to take note of if you're considering your chances of victory. When the tournament starts, players start with a versus ranking of 3,000.

Depending on your placement in each race, your ranking across the circuit can go up or down. Of course, maintaining a higher placement means you can stay ahead of your rivals.

There's no minimum amount of racing required, either. Nintendo says that players can "race as much or as little as you like" within the two hours. Once that time is up, your rating total will be saved.

How do you actually compete? If you're about to pick up the new Switch game or haven't tried its multiplayer modes yet, don't worry. It's pretty easy. First of all, you need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and a stable internet connection - if that wasn't obvious. With those in place, here's how you can get started when the event arrives:

Go to the main menu, tap 'Online Play'

Tap the - Button and search for an event

Enter this four-digit event ID: 1023

Once you get the event confirmation, you're in

Joining before the tournament starts lets you practice your skills under the circuit conditions, so feel free to have a few trial runs. You can grab the game in this Mario Kart World sale right now, so don't hesitate to get it while it's cheaper. Me? I'm revelling in the rivalry that Sonic Racing Crossworlds is kicking up between the two games.