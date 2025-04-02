Nintendo finally confirms release date of new Mario Kart World game

It’s-a time to put the pedal to the metal, because Mario Kart World is coming on June 5th, 2025. It’s been a surprisingly long time since we’ve heard anything about the next installment of the most iconic racing game on the planet, which isn’t altogether surprising, considering MK8 is one of the best-selling video games of all time. Over 67 million of us have been zooming off the Rainbow Road track, but now we finally have confirmation that the next race is on the horizon.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the checkered flag while we’ve been busy playing through our picks of the best Switch racing games. But if, like us, you’ve been waiting for news on a new Mario game, then that wait is almost over, because Nintendo has announced that there’s a Mario Kart World Direct on April 17, 2025. It’s hardly surprising, as pretty much everyone thought that MK9 would be a launch title for the Switch 2, but we’re also hopeful that the new entry to the flagship franchise will be backward-compatible with the original Switch console.

We got our first glimpse of MK World when the first look trailer for the Switch 2 came out, and now that we’ve got confirmation on a direct, we’re looking forward to finding out even more about the latest racer. We’ve heard heaps of rumors, including a fuel management system, new power-ups, the return of kart customization, and the potential for a 24-player race. What we do know is that Nintendo has left plenty of room for upgraded play, with free roam, in-race parkour, and something that promises to be bigger and better than MK8.

We’re looking forward to seeing just how fast we can go with a new Mario Kart game on the Switch 2, considering the second-generation Nintendo console promises a significant boost to performance and graphics. Granted, it’s a racing game based on a formula we all know and love, so we can’t imagine MK World will be the game to really push the boundaries. But considering how every Mario Kart game includes a slight twist from its predecessor, and the new open-world game angle Nintendo appears to be taking, we’re excited to rev it up on the tracks.

When is the Mario Kart World release date?

Mario Kart World is releasing on Thursday, June 5th, 2025. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo confirmed that the popular cart racer comes out on the very same date as the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date, so we can hit the tracks from day one.

When is the Mario Kart World Direct?

The dedicated Mario Kart World Direct is on April 17th, 2025. We’ll get a closer look at the cart racer game, including everything new such as the open-world format, bigger multiplayer capabilities, and much more, so be sure to tune in to get all the latest info!

Of course, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop as any new information arrives, so be sure to check back here following the dedicated direct later this month.

In the meantime, you can check out some more of the best Switch games while you wait – impatiently – for MK World. We’ve also got all the information you need on the latest Nintendo Direct that you can check out to learn about all of the other announcements and trailers. And, if you’re waiting to see what the Switch 2 price and slap down the cash, we’ve got everything you need to know about Switch 2 pre-orders, so you can be ready for a victory lap.