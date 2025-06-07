Mario Kart World review - it's about the journey, not the destination

Verdict Mario Kart World might not completely reinvent the steering wheel, but it’s still a bold new vision for the 30-year-old series that takes some big risks with the classic formula. That said, thanks to some visually stunning new tracks, incredible karting tech, and a soundtrack that keeps my head bopping at all times, it’s already my favorite Mario Kart game to date, and I can’t wait to spend the next few years drifting and wall riding in Knockout Tour, Grand Prix mode, and beyond.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and on launch, its star attraction is the latest entry in the Japanese gaming giant's iconic racing series, Mario Kart World. I've spent every spare moment of the last few days drifting, grinding rails à la Tony Hawk, and dodging green shells, and now I'm ready to share my thoughts. Spoiler: it's just as much fun as it looks.

Unless you've spent the last few months living under a rock, you probably know about all the exciting new features and game modes for Mario Kart World. Still, for the sake of clarity, I'm going to go over them individually anyway. First up is Knockout Tour, a 24-character race across multiple tracks that filters out drivers across six checkpoints until only four remain on the final approach to the finish line. It's a bold new mode for the series that offers high-speed intensity from the word go, with no breaks for loading new maps between checkpoints, and with one small exception, I love it.

The thing with the classic Grand Prix mode is that the four-track gauntlet often feels decided on points by the end of the second or third race, but with Knockout Mode, it can all change in an instant. When this works in your favor, it's exhilarating. In a couple of online matches, I've zipped my way up the leaderboard in seconds, and the feeling of stealing someone's position as you power towards a checkpoint is thrilling in a way that even some of my most memorable races in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could never quite offer.

While I'm a big fan of Knockout Tour's battle royale vibes for the most part, it's also the one game mode where Mario Kart's iconic chaotic scramble can occasionally start to feel a little unfair. In one race, which now lives rent-free in my brain, I maintained first place from the off, only to get stung by a blue shell on the final corner, leaving me to watch a smug-looking Cheep Cheep claim all the glory.

I get that this kind of disarray is part of the fun of Mario Kart, but when it happens in a Grand Prix, it's usually only in one or two of four races. When it happens at the end of a Knockout race that you feel like you've aced, it can be disheartening, to say the least. Fortunately, the joyous feeling of being the one who benefits from first place faltering is so potent that it manages to outdo the odd race where you feel like some unseen gaming god has done you dirty.

I mean, I wouldn't complain if Nintendo removed some Mario Kart World items – I'm mainly talking about blue shells – for the final four in this particular game mode. Still, I guess it puts the onus on me to level up my racing tech and figure out a way to dodge those pesky blue shells consistently.

Serving as a palate cleanser from the high-octane thrills of Knockout Tour and Grand Prix races – more on them later – Free Roam is Mario Kart World's other new blockbuster mode. I've tried to avoid the impressions of the countless others currently playing endless hours of Nintendo's racer while putting together our Mario Kart World review, but I've spotted some accusing this open-world mode of being boring. Honestly, I don't see it.

Yes, it's hardly the action-packed open world of Forza Horizon or something like that, but for one thing, it looks fantastic, from the snowy peaks of DK Pass to the densely packed and sandy streets of Shy Guy Bazaar, and you can make your own fun. The in thing at my house is to park on one of the map's main roads and watch as a long line of Toads and Koopas driving their sensible sedans patiently wait for you to move. The fun is in not moving.

That isn't to say there's nothing to do in Free Roam. I've already spent longer than I should completing the P Switch missions, a feature that feels in keeping with Mario's collectathon roots. It's a shame you can't take on Free Roam in splitscreen multiplayer mode, but I had just as nice a time passing the controller back and forth with a couple of friends as we took it in turns to complete the P Switch challenges, some of which can be quite difficult, by the way.

There are a lot of things I expected Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode to be, but picturesque wasn't one of them. However, as darkness fell over Moo Moo Meadows during my first free roam adventure, I caught myself just staring at the screen for a moment, looking over the landscape to Peach Stadium illuminated in the distance, and you know what? It was beautiful. Having recently taken a trip to Disneyland Paris, it reminded me of gazing out at the castle at night from Main Street. There was almost a magic to it, and it was something that stopped me from drift boosting around every corner I could find for such a few seconds to snap a pic using the new Photo Mode feature.

So, there's Knockout Mode and Free Roam, offering a nice bit of variety in terms of gameplay and something fresh for those of us who've spent 20 years playing Mario Kart. However, the biggest upgrade for this game is in the movement tech. With the addition of rail grinding and wall riding, there's a real sense of creativity behind the wheel. I'm writing this just a couple of days after launch, and social media is already full of mind-blowing combinations of all the driving mechanics that make my head spin just even thinking about trying them myself.

If all that wasn't enough, and this is a Nintendo game, so for some, it never could be, Mario Kart World has also introduced some delightful character costumes. You can unlock new outfits by picking up Dash Food while passing through one of the many Yoshi's Diners across the map and in tracks. While it's a shame that some of the supporting cast don't have their own get-ups – I'd love to see Monty Mole in an adorable fit – I'm a huge admirer of what's on offer, particularly Koopa Troopa's sailor costume and Waluigi's incredibly punk rock Road Ruffian attire.

Unlike Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the latest series entry doesn't offer the level of car customization you know and possibly love, but again, I prefer how the new game approaches picking your vehicle. It's not like you can't still opt for a Mario Kart World kart that suits your driving style, as each has its own stats, which you modify through character selection. I'm always looking for a loadout with high acceleration and handling, so I'll pair something like the Baby Blooper or the Buggybud with a Mario Kart World character such as Shy Guy or my new personal favorite character, Monty Mole. If you haven't already gathered, we stan Monty Mole in my house.

That's all the new stuff, outside of a few fresh items, but a Mario Kart game isn't a Mario Kart game without the staples. As I've already mentioned, Grand Prix makes a return, but with a big difference, one that's already proving controversial among fans of the series. The first race in every Grand Prix is the classic three-lap affair, but the three courses that follow see you spend the equivalent of the first two laps traveling from one track to another to take on a single lap at that location. For example, if you're playing through the Mushroom Cup, you'll do three laps of Mario Bros. Circuit before traveling to Crown City, Whistlestop Summit, and DK Spaceport as part of the race to do a single lap of each.

So far, I've found this change to the classic Grand Prix formula to be a pretty fun reimagining of the Mario Kart series' core game mode, but it's not perfect. The traveling between the Mario Kart World tracks involves a lot more straight roads than I'm used to in these sorts of games, providing little opportunity to pick up those drift boosts.

If you're lacking in speed-boosting items, it's easy for the race to feel a bit stagnant during these sections. On the other hand, it means that when you finally arrive at the track itself, the stakes are high, with a single lap to emerge from the racing pack. I, like many others, still wish there was a way to toggle these intermissions on and off, just to get my occasional fix of old-school Grand Prix karting, but it's not the end of the world, and I'm pretty sure I'll adjust in time.

Outside of Grand Prix racing, other classics such as Time Trials, VS Race, and Battle modes all make a return, but unlike the Grand Prix challenges, there's little to separate them from what you might remember from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Time Trials races are still a great way to practice your driving skills, especially if you're trying to outdo the in-game ghosts that hold the individual course records.

Battle mode isn't and never has been an interest of mine, but it's decent enough, with two types of battle to choose from – Coin Runners and Balloon Battle – across eight different arenas. Then there's VS Race, which, in my experience, is primarily for those looking to play multiplayer without any pesky computer racers getting in the way. It's all standard stuff, but it's standard Mario Kart stuff, which makes it great. There's a reason this series is the king of karting games, with my apologies to Garfield Kart.

So, Mario Kart World's gameplay is pretty fantastic, with a couple of very slight disappointments and frustrations, and the visuals are a delight, but what else is there? Well, in my opinion, there's one of the greatest gaming soundtracks in recent memory, that's what. From the moment you load the game and throughout every second of high-intensity racing, this game's score delivers in droves. It's classic Mario Kart in that the big band vibes are omnipresent, but the musical theming is just as articulate and dynamic as the visuals. The tunes are so engaging that I've started loading the game up just to listen to them, replacing my usual day-to-day soundtrack of lo-fi playlists on YouTube.

Before closing, I've got an analogy for this Nintendo Switch 2 launch title that I think best sums up my thoughts. In my mind, Mario Kart World is sort of like a theme park. The Knockout Tour and Grand Prix races are the coasters, offering thrills and high-speed hijinks, while the open world is more like checking out a dark ride, where you can appreciate the theming, reflect a little, and take some lovely pictures. Like the best theme parks, there's truly something for everyone here, and you could feasibly spend all day playing Mario Kart World in the same way you would exploring somewhere like Disneyland Paris while still feeling like there's much more left to do for your next visit.

All in all, Mario Kart World is a fantastic breath of fresh air for the series. Yes, it's not quite as mind-blowing as I'd anticipated when first loading it up, but honestly, I think that might be on me. As the Nintendo Switch 2's big launch title, I, for some reason, almost anticipated something entirely groundbreaking, which this isn't.

The thing is, having played a bunch of it, I don't really care about that now. This game is fun with a capital F, and that's what I want most from a Mario Kart game. Now, if you'll excuse me, the sun is going down over Moo Moo Meadows, and I've got some delightful scenery to take in before it's time to head back to the starting line.

For more of our coverage on this year's most anticipated console launch, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress and our Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review. Or, if you've already got your device, complete your setup with our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras.