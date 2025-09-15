Race to grab Mario Kart World at its lowest price yet on Switch 2

There's nothing like the thrill of dodging flying shells and sliding across the finish line at breakneck speeds, something that Mario Kart World nails effortlessly. This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is a great experience, and it proves how great the new handheld is compared to its predecessor. Best of all, you can grab it at its lowest price yet, so now's your chance to get in the driver's seat.

Mario Kart World is already one of the best Switch games on Nintendo's latest console. To be honest, is anyone shocked? A victory lap for the iconic racing series, Mario Kart World doesn't make too many changes to the winning formula, but it certainly does enough to keep you popping back onto your new handheld console for "just one more race".

It's the standard Mario Kart racing deal. You pick out of a selection of iconic Mario characters, and then select your preferred kart before racing onto the track in a variety of modes. The classic Grand Prix takes you on a four-track race as you attempt to win a coveted cup, while the new Knockout Tour is a battle royale-style experience that sees any racers below a certain placement being knocked out of the competition.

If you prefer playing Mario Kart as a single-player game, the vast open world of the new Mario game is nothing short of fantastic. You can simply drive around, looking at all of the vistas, or join in on some chaotic, fast-paced action. Of course, you'll want to find out how to unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World if you want to enjoy the iconic track in its latest rendition.

It's no surprise that, in Connor Christie's 9/10 Mario Kart World review, he called it a "bold new vision for the 30-year-old series that takes some big risks with the classic formula." It's very deserving of that score, and while it doesn't reinvent the wheel, it's a brilliant time for friends and family alike.

However, it's a fairly expensive game at retail, so when it is finally discounted, you should race to get it. Well, now's the time, as you can grab Mario Kart World for $69.99 at Woot!, the lowest price the game has been since launch, and an excuse to finally see what the hype is about. Keep in mind that this is usually an $80 game, and it's the first major discount for a physical copy of the racing title.

After grabbing Mario Kart World at such a steep discount, make sure to grab one of the best Switch 2 controllers to help you push the pedal to the floor. Before you get into the driver's seat, make sure you pick the right option out of our full Mario Kart World karts list.