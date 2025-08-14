Nintendo's Mario Kart event will determine if you're one of the top 100 racers

After Mario Kart World's release back in June gave us much to be excited about - including costume changes, the knockout format, playable cows, and more - there was speculation in the Mario Kart fanbase. What would the first event look like? Would Nintendo explore the open world mechanics more, or perhaps provide new routes or character customization options?

Well, to some, the reality is bleaker. Nintendo has announced that the first Mario Kart World event, titled Summer Vacation Skill Test, will, in fact, be a good old-fashioned leaderboard race. The top 100 players within a two-hour time frame on August 23 will appear on Nintendo's website, as will the top performer with each character. Maybe the next event will bring the long-awaited new features.

The event will use the Mario Kart World 'search for an event' feature, and to participate, you need to enter a four-digit code, which is 2378. Entering this code before the start time of the event will give you a practice run, with the same rules that the real competition will use. This means 150cc, with normal items, no CPU, and tour courses.

The event is geared towards Japanese players, with the event happening in their evening on August 23 at 5:00 - 7:00pm JST, which is, excruciatingly, 4:00 - 6:00am EST. However, the event appears to be open to those worldwide, as the four-digit code provided works wherever you are. So, hopefully, the only thing stopping you is whether you can wake up on time.

Nintendo's actual website does state that the event is for Japan, but for now, we have no confirmation either way - so as long as that code keeps working, keep driving! You have a lot to prove out there.

