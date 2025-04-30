All of the Mario Kart World tracks

The Mario Kart World tracks look fantastic, offering a wide variety of circuits across various environments. MKW is breaking the mold and doing a first for the longstanding series by entering an open-world format, so you can explore this vast world at your leisure, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of Mario Kart World courses to speed your way around. The only real difference is that you can now drive from track to track instead of waiting for a loading screen to take you there.

It's not just the tracks with old and new options, as the Mario Kart World characters have the same treatment, with fan-favorite Mario characters making a triumphant return to the series while others make their racing debut on the track.

Here's what you need to know about the Mario Kart World tracks:

All of the currently revealed Mario Kart World tracks

While new tracks are bound to appear as we draw closer to the Mario Kart World release date – and let's not forget the ones Nintendo is likely to add post-launch – we already know plenty of them. Don't worry, we'll update this guide with all new tracks as they come to light. The courses in Mario Kart World are a mix of new and old, featuring some fresh courses, such as Boo Cinema and Crown City, and plenty from previous Mario games like Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart DS, and Mario Kart Wii.

All currently revealed Mario Kart World Grand Prix tracks

Like any Mario Kart game worth its salt, there are numerous Grand Prix for you to take part in, each with four courses for you to race around:

Star Cup Starview Peak Wario Shipyard Sky-High Sundae DK Pass

Shell Cup Crown City Koopa Troopa Beach Faraway Oasis Peach Stadium

Flower Cup Desert Hills Wario Stadium Shy Guy Bazaar Airship Fortress

Banana Cup Salty Salty Speedway Peach Beach Great Block Ruins Dino Dino Jungle

Mushroom Cup Crown City Whistletop Summit DK Spaceport Mario Bros. Circuit

Lightning Cup Choco Mountain Moo Moo Meadows Unknown Unkown

Leaf Cup Boo Cinema Cheep Cheep Falls Dandelion Depths Unknown



All currently revealed Mario Kart World Tour Knockout Tour tracks

Mario Kart World's Knockout Tour is new to the series, and instead of being a typical race, it's more of a test of endurance, as you hit the course with 24 participants, doing all you can to keep yourself in the competition. It's a bit different from the Grand Prix, as, while it features numerous tracks, it's all one long race rather than multiple regular ones. The Knockout Tour courses are:

Ice Rally Cheep Cheep falls Peach Stadium Crown City Sky-High Sundae Starview Peak Dandelion Depths

Spiny Rally Boo Cinema Salty Salty Speedway Peach Beach Starview Peak Wario Shipyard DK Pass

Golden Rally Choco Mountain Acorn Heights Moo Moo Meadows Mario Circuit Desert Hills Mario Bros' Circuit

Acorn Rally Toad's Factory Cheep Cheep Falls DK Pass Choco Mountain Peach Stadium Wario Stadium

Moon Rally We're yet to learn about the tracks in Moon Rally

Cherry Rally DK Spaceport Whistlestop Summit Dino Dino Jungle Peach Beach Desert Hills Koopa Troopa Beach

Heart Rally We're yet to learn about the tracks in Heart Rally

Cloud Rally Airship Fortress Crown City Great Block Ruins Mario Bros. Circuit Faraway Oasis Shy Guy Bazaar



Is Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World?

That's the question on everyone's lips, isn't it? The Rainbow Road track is a Mario Kart staple, so while we're yet to actually see the course in MKW, it feels safe to assume that it's there – you just might have to put in a bit of effort to unlock it. Rainbow Road is both beloved and notorious; there's no denying that it's a challenging course, with racers falling off the edge left, right, and center, but it sure is a pretty track.

How many Mario Kart World tracks are there?

The simple answer to this is: we have no idea, but looking at the map Nintendo shared during the Mario Kart World Direct, we can count 29 tracks, and considering that none of them appear to resemble Rainbow Road, we're guessing that the total number of courses is 30, but we'll need to wait for release to see if we're right about that. Plus, it's likely that Nintendo will add new tracks as DLC over time.

What is the best Mario Kart World track?

It's impossible to answer this question until we get our hands on the full game, but we can't deny that Boo Cinema looks like a fun time.

That's everything we can tell you about the Mario Kart World tracks. We'll update this guide as we learn about those final few courses. In the meantime, gear yourself up with our list of the best racing games.