Mario Tennis Fever is smashing its way onto Switch 2

Mario Tennis Fever looks to be the next entry in the Italian plumber's sporting spin-off series, as Nintendo showed it off for the first time during today's Nintendo Direct, and to say that it looks fantastic is an understatement.

Naturally, some of your favorite Mario characters are ready to hit the court, and that even includes the baby versions, who need to learn how to play tennis all over again. If you played the previous Mario Tennis game, you likely know what to expect, though the Fever tennis rackets are certainly new.

If you can keep your rally going for a prolonged period, you can land a devastating hit that's sure to pick you up a point.

When is the Mario Tennis Fever release date?

You don't have long to wait, as the Mario Tennis Fever release date is February 12, 2026.

Of course, it's not just this new Mario game you have to look forward to, as the beloved Super Mario Galaxy games are also coming to the console, and we even got a look at a trailer for the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie!