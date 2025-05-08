Mario games made Nintendo 21.2m sales in the last financial year

Nintendo released its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and considering the fact that the Switch is in its ninth year, it's fair to say that the company saw good results once more. Unsurprisingly, everyone's favorite Italian plumber, Mario, is at the center of Nintendo's software performance for FY25, being responsible for 21.2m sales.

According to the company's financial report, Nintendo Switch game sales reached 155.4 million across the 12-month period, featuring both first-party and third-party games. For context, this means that Mario games are responsible for 13.6% of the software sales. Mario's most popular outing during FY25 was Super Mario Party Jamboree, with seven million units sold in just 24 weeks. Considering we gave this game a nine in our Super Mario Party Jamboree review, this doesn't surprise me.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, is in second place, shifting 6.2 million units to give it a lifetime total of 68.2 million units, further cementing itself as the best-selling Switch game of all time. It's also the number one Mario Kart game in terms of sales, but we'll see if it can hold its crown with the Mario Kart World release date just around the corner.

Other Mario adventures to do substantial numbers include Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door with 1.9 million sales and Super Mario Bros. Wonder with 2.9 million units. If you check out our Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door review and Super Mario Bros. Wonder review, it's not hard to see why these games continue to sell well. However, it's not just the plumber in the red hat Nintendo has to thank for its success.

My favorite Mario character, Luigi, also contributed, appearing with his brother in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, an RPG adventure that reached 1.6 million sales during FY25. Then, there's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, which is also responsible for 1.6 million units.

So, while software sales dropped 22.2% year-on-year, it's still a strong showing for Mario and the Nintendo Switch at large with such a long lifespan. All in all, 24 titles managed to shift more than one million units during FY25, including games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a Zelda game with Echoes of Wisdom.

The line-up on the Nintendo Switch over the years has been fantastic, so it goes without saying that I can't wait to see what the future holds for the Nintendo Switch 2. It has an exciting library of launch games, including third-party hits like Cyberpunk 2077, so I really can't wait to see how the Switch 2 software sales fare next year.