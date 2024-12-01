Dive into the history of Mario and other Nintendo classics for just $18

Ever wonder how Super Mario Bros. 2 was made? Or perhaps you pondered how Majora’s Mask came to be? Well, you won’t have to wonder much longer because the Books About Games Humble Bundle is a bountiful selection of e-books that explore the detailed history, production process, and secrets of iconic titles like Goldeneye 007, Final Fantasy VI, and many more. The best bit? You’re getting a 90% discount.

When I think about video game history, my mind immediately goes to retro classics like Super Mario Bros. 2, my favorite Mario Party Games, or Zelda games like A Link Between Worlds and Majora’s Mask. I also think of GoldenEye 007. These games defined my childhood, so their history naturally intrigues me. While the ultimate library of video game history doesn’t cover all of these titles, it still offers plenty to dive into.

One of the standout titles in the Books About Games bundle is Super Mario Bros. 2 by Jon Irwin. The story behind this iconic game is fascinating. After the success of Super Mario Bros., a sequel was released in Japan. However, it was considered too difficult for Western audiences.

To solve this, Nintendo reworked Doki Doki Panic, altering its graphics and characters to fit the Mario universe, thus transforming it into the Super Mario Bros. 2 that Western fans know and love today. This adaptation introduced unique gameplay mechanics, such as picking up and throwing items, which became staples in later Mario games. The original Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2 was later released as Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels as part of the Super Mario All-Stars collection for the SNES.

By the way, Super Mario Bros. 2 was the first game to introduce fan favorites like Shy Guy and Birdo! If that fun fact caught your attention, just imagine the other surprises you’ll find. Trust me, this bundle is packed with more than you’d expect— these facts are just the tip of the iceberg!

This bundle offers a wide variety of genres to explore, including some lesser-known gems. Not all of the titles included are mainstream hits you might typically expect. For instance, Minesweeper is part of the collection! As a kid, I spent hours playing this game, blissfully unaware that there was actual strategy behind it—I genuinely thought it was just random clicking. Then there’s Bible Adventures. This unlicensed Nintendo game managed to bypass the 10NES lockout chip by emitting a voltage spike when the NES was turned on and of course, was not something Nintendo would have allowed at the time due to its religious content. Other games covered by books in this Humble Bundle include:

Metal Gear Solid

Red Dead Redemption

Kingdom Heart II

World of Warcraft

Mega Man 3

Don’t let this deal vanish faster than a Super Star power-up —you have till Saturday, December 21, 2024!

This bundle proudly supports the Against Malaria Foundation, an organization committed to protecting lives from malaria. By providing long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and working with partners to ensure they’re delivered and used effectively, they make a real difference. In this case, buying books means helping save lives—sign me up!

