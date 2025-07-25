After 42 years, Nintendo confirms that Peach and Mario are just friends

Sorry, Mario, your princess is in another castle after all. It's been many, many years since Nintendo's Mario and Peach debuted in a game together, and since then, we've all wondered just what's going on with the two of them.

Since day one, Peach has had Mario's help to rescue her from the literal claws of Bowser, who seems intent on stealing her away. Over the years, she's referred to Mario as her 'knight in shining armor, ' and romantic feelings have been hinted at a few times. Then there was the whole wedding thing in Super Mario Odyssey, where Bowser tried to marry Peach, then Mario asked her, and it all went a bit pear-shaped.

But it appears that our dear couple is plumb out of luck. On July 23, Nintendo Today posted that "Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can". That's it? They're just good friends after more than 40 years?

I understand game companies don't often like to box characters into relationships, but it's basically canon at this point. Heck, even some games seem to confirm them as something else. Here's an official, in-game congratulations screen showing Peach and Mario getting married. Ah, yes, just friend activities. There's also a compilation of Peach giving Mario a wee kiss now and again, too, if you want to see how their relationship develops over the years.

I'll just leave this here and let you make up your own minds as to whether Nintendo is covering up their relationship, or they are just friends after all. Who knows? Maybe the next best Mario game will be a Peach and Mario wedding simulator. I'd play it, and I'd likely buy cute Mario toys of them in wedding outfits, too.