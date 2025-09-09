As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

New Super Mario Galaxy trademark may hint at Nintendo's Direct plans

Nintendo Direct rumors are making the rounds, but new interest in Super Mario Galaxy may hint at plans to celebrate the plumber’s birthday.

Super Mario Galaxy Switch 2: An image of Mario flying through the sky from Super Mario Galaxy and a Nintendo Switch 2 behind him.
It's an exciting time for Mario right now, as the fan-favorite plumber is turning 40 soon. It wouldn't be a proper celebration without some treats from Nintendo, though. Whispers of an upcoming Nintendo Direct continue to appear, and though we have no confirmation yet, a key clue may have presented itself. 17 years later, could Super Mario Galaxy be getting some much-needed remaster love?

In the pantheon of the best Mario games, Super Mario Galaxy is a heavyweight contender. I still remember seeing posters of it all over bus stops, and any morsel of footage dominating the conversation at school in 2007. Since then, we've seen it join the likes of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars package. However, as a time-limited release, getting your hands on it is easier said than done. But if this renewed trademark is anything to go by, perhaps Nintendo is bringing it to the Nintendo Switch 2.

As spotted by 'necrolipe' on social media, the Nintendo scooper highlights that a recent trademark filing is pending acceptance. The trademark's submittal date shows that Nintendo sent it on August 12, 2025 - just under a month ago.

In our own digging, the original Super Mario Galaxy trademark was filed in November 2006 and renewed in August of the following year. The United States Patent and Trademark Office approved Nintendo of America's documents to retain the property in September 2017.

Super Mario Galaxy Switch 2: An image of the Super Mario Galaxy trademark.

Now, it could just be that this is a fairly standard process for Nintendo. Properties across movies, TV, and gaming have trademarks renewed all the time. But with the chances of the next Nintendo Direct appearing soon, it does seem convenient that this is coming to light now.

In the past, trademark applications have spilled the beans on big reveals, with Doom: The Dark Ages or the Steam Deck sticking out to me. It could be about to happen again with Valve's Steam Frame, too.

Whether it is a remaster or something else entirely, a big blowout for Mario would be an ace way to cap off 40 years of good times. Either way, you can come chat about it with us on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

