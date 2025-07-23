Kabam loves a collaboration in Marvel Contest of Champions, especially with new movies in the MCU. Fantastic Four: The First Steps stretches into cinemas around the world on July 24, 2025, but there's more to enjoy beyond the big screen. As Marvel's first family sweeps the hit mobile game, Doom Cycle emerges as a new mode with an old-school style ripped straight out of the 1990s.

Marvel Contest of Champions' lore makes my brain fizz at the best of times, in a good way, of course. With so many strands of the multiverse to explore, the free mobile game's latest mode, Doom Cycle, tells stories from a strange portal known as The Dimensional Arcade. Doom Cycle is the first tale to debut, throwing players into a beat 'em up mode not unlike classic fighters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or early Mortal Kombat games.

Finding a neutral ground between MCoC's 3D graphics and a nostalgic aesthetic, defeating waves of Doombots isn't exactly straightforward. Kabam is throwing a brand-new energy resource into the mix, along with never-before-seen environments, music, art, and other surprises. It's always fun to see MCoC experiment, but Doom Cycle isn't a permanent staple, unfortunately.

Kabam confirms Doom Cycle is a limited-time addition, so it'll likely disappear in the coming weeks after the initial Fantastic Four hype quiets down. I reckon it could be a smash with players, though.

While Fortnite is an entirely different kind of game, Epic Games' recent Blitz Royale mode is so popular that the cries to keep it are too strong to ignore. Perhaps Doom Cycle can find similar success.

Alongside this mode, you can also check out Squad Builder, which the developer claims in a fresh statement is "unlike anything they have made before." The quest's goal is simple and that's to create a squad with the highest score possible. This is derived from factions and grade attributes, as you embark on a fight across three rounds of swaps. Get through these and you'll throw hands in a boss fight. Survive, and some superb rewards are coming your way.

