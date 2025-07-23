As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Marvel Contest of Champions' new Fantastic Four mode isn't staying, sadly

MCOC’s new Doom Cycle mode arrives to celebrate Fantastic Four: The First Steps in cinemas, but it won’t be sticking around for long.

Marvel Contest of Champions Doom Cycle: An image of Doom Cycle in MCOC.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Marvel Contest of Champions 

Kabam loves a collaboration in Marvel Contest of Champions, especially with new movies in the MCU. Fantastic Four: The First Steps stretches into cinemas around the world on July 24, 2025, but there's more to enjoy beyond the big screen. As Marvel's first family sweeps the hit mobile game, Doom Cycle emerges as a new mode with an old-school style ripped straight out of the 1990s.

Marvel Contest of Champions' lore makes my brain fizz at the best of times, in a good way, of course. With so many strands of the multiverse to explore, the free mobile game's latest mode, Doom Cycle, tells stories from a strange portal known as The Dimensional Arcade. Doom Cycle is the first tale to debut, throwing players into a beat 'em up mode not unlike classic fighters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or early Mortal Kombat games.

Finding a neutral ground between MCoC's 3D graphics and a nostalgic aesthetic, defeating waves of Doombots isn't exactly straightforward. Kabam is throwing a brand-new energy resource into the mix, along with never-before-seen environments, music, art, and other surprises. It's always fun to see MCoC experiment, but Doom Cycle isn't a permanent staple, unfortunately.

Kabam confirms Doom Cycle is a limited-time addition, so it'll likely disappear in the coming weeks after the initial Fantastic Four hype quiets down. I reckon it could be a smash with players, though.

While Fortnite is an entirely different kind of game, Epic Games' recent Blitz Royale mode is so popular that the cries to keep it are too strong to ignore. Perhaps Doom Cycle can find similar success.

Alongside this mode, you can also check out Squad Builder, which the developer claims in a fresh statement is "unlike anything they have made before." The quest's goal is simple and that's to create a squad with the highest score possible. This is derived from factions and grade attributes, as you embark on a fight across three rounds of swaps. Get through these and you'll throw hands in a boss fight. Survive, and some superb rewards are coming your way.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're using our MCOC tier list codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.