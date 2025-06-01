We're mere weeks away from the theatrical launch of the new Fantastic Four movie, and the hype is growing. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newbie to the iconic family of superheroes, this new MCoC event isn't to be missed. For a limited time, Marvel Contest of Champions is giving you the chance to bag a seven-star Mister Fantastic, and you don't have to stretch yourself too thin to get him.

While some of us at Pocket Tactics prefer Johnny Storm or the excellent Ben Grimm over the Fantastic Four's genius leader, a seven-star Marvel Contest of Champions character isn't to be scoffed at. Acquiring Mister Fantastic is done by getting your hands on Research Grants. Be prepared to do some travelling, though, as they are scattered all over the game. "In order to acquire a 7-Star Mister Fantastic, you will need 100 in total. The 6-Star Mister Fantastic will be available for 20," the developer adds.

Don't worry about finding them, because we've got a handy graphic courtesy of Kabam below to aid your efforts. Speaking about the forthcoming free mobile game update, Kabam shares that "with the multitude of multidimensional threats on the move in The Contest, recruitment is active to turn the Fantastic Four into a Fantastic Force."

That means you're needed on the front line from June 4, 2025, all the way through to October 8, 2025. Conveniently launching before the arrival of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025, it gives you plenty of time to master each of their skills and pick your favorite from the team. However, using our MCoC tier list is recommended, as some heroes and villains benefit better than others during the Fantastic Force Saga event.

Kabam clarifies that "each month, select champions will gain Fantastic Four-inspired boosts when fighting in event quests and side quests! Be sure to make the most out of these exclusive bonus buffs while you can to push towards even higher difficulty levels and rewards." Specifically, you can expect characters with the Frightful or Fantastic tag to gain a temporary attack and health boost in battle, across the following playlists:

Alliance War Attack

Battlegrounds Attack

Raids Attack

Alliance Quest

Incursions

Event Quests

Side Quests

Arenas

There's plenty to be getting on with in one of the best Marvel games out there, but Kabam is only warming up. In my interview with the developer earlier this year, the studio delved into keeping the game fresh after a decade of entertaining players.

