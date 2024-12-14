The sheer collection of heroes and villains in Marvel Contest of Champions is positively overwhelming. From legendary characters to original creations, developer Kabam is always traversing the Marvel multiverse in unique ways. During our recent chat with game director Bryan O’Hara and principal creative writer Tyler Nicol, we dive head first into what collaborations could appear in the future, and what the debut of Marvel Rivals means for the fighter.

Undoubtedly one of the coolest things Marvel Contest of Champions has going for it is the game’s continued relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kabam isn’t afraid to bring players a dazzling selection of characters based on their big screen iterations. However, some characters have ultimately been left behind as Kabam’s focus has changed, as Nicol tells me that “even with an average of two new champions a month finding their way to The Contest there are always some characters that we tragically have to leave behind and move along from.”

Jokingly noting the Avengers: Endgame version of Thor as a key example, Nicol adds that “If I could justify it, I’d get an entire coven from Agatha All Along to follow the Witches’ Road right to The Battlerealm. I don’t know how we’d get Madisynn from She-Hulk to work in the game, but I’m willing to figure it out for the Wong synergy.”

Getting these characters together sounds like a blast, but making them work in the grander scheme of the free mobile game is a challenge in itself. “All my choices are for the fun of writing dialogue, not specifically for quality gameplay reasons. Luckily more talented people are involved in champion planning,” Nicol expresses. A new chapter in Marvel game history has begun recently too – NetEase’s runaway success with Marvel Rivals. The competitive action game is already rubbing shoulders with Fortnite, but what about Marvel Contest of Champions?

O’Hara isn’t ready to discuss any specifics right now, clarifying that “our focus is on current activities around Marvel Contest of Champions’ 10th anniversary celebrations and ongoing game updates for our players. However, we are always open to exploring collaborations and good opportunities for Kabam titles.” Let’s just hope a potential crossover leaves Marvel Rivals’ brutal Iron Fist behind.

