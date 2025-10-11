With every game under the sun preparing its Halloween festivities, it's only a matter of time before Marvel Contest of Champions lays down its series of haunts. Battling in MCOC won't be like any other fight, of course, as Kabam is putting some gnarly spins on familiar heroes and villains alike. And yes, there are gifts to get your hands on - including a free Ghost Rider and nine other characters.

If you think your roster is already stacked in Marvel Contest of Champions, then prepare to make room. In the run-up to Halloween, you need to jump into the free mobile game regularly, otherwise you'll miss out on a huge selection of rewards you won't get anywhere else. Beginning on Monday, October 13, 2025, Kabam kicks off a 14-day supply drop, with day one marking the real highlights: the Mighty Monsters Bundle.

This bundle contains ten total characters, each of whom is a hero or villain hailing from the nastiest corners of the Marvel universe. And no, the reviews for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania aren't one of them. You can only grab this bundle on October 13, so here's who you can expect to add to your roster: Venompool, Ghost Rider, Jack O'Lantern, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Elsa Bloodstone, Mephisto, Morbius, Knull, and Scream.

If you're booting up the game for the first time, make sure you create an account between October 13, 2025, and November 13, 2025. This makes you eligible for in-game giveaways, as long as you reach level five and complete the first batch of tutorials. Do this and you'll get a message in your mail in-game notifying you that you're ready to participate in giveaways.

Some of these characters are actually pretty decent, and if you don't believe that, you can check out our MCOC tier list to see where they rank. Alongside the Mighty Monsters Bundle, there are two other characters you can claim, but you need to be patient for these. On October 16, Dracula (yes, Dracula) is available to claim for one day only. Then, on October 30, you can get your hands on Franken-Castle, an undead version of The Punisher. According to Kabam, The Punisher is really going through it.

"The Punisher met a grisly end and was finally allowed to rest in peace. Unfortunately, his rest is cut short as he roars to life on Doctor Michael Morbius's operating table. Frank was reassembled to help The Legion of Monsters protect Monster Metropolis and its denizens from would-be monster hunters," says Kabam in a recent statement. He can't just catch a break, can he?

Accompanying their arrival is a brand-new quest, Children of the Night. Dracula is assembling monsters to stalk the darkness, and as you can expect, you need to fight them off. Both new and existing players can hop into this quest between October 8, 2025, and November 5, 2025. So, just to recap, here's a rundown of every reward available over the next few weeks:

Day One - All ten Champions + five three-star crystals

Day Two - Level-up and rank-up Material

Day Three - Potions and energy

Day Four - Rank-up material (catalyst)

Day Five - ISO-8 and gold

Day Six - three-star awakening gem

Day Seven - Nexus four-star hero crystal (select one of the ten Champions as a four-star)

Day Eight - Level-up and rank-up material (catalyst, ISO-8, gold)

Day Nine - Signature stones + potions

Day Ten - Rank-up material (catalyst)

Day 11 - ISO-8 and gold

Day 12 - Potions and revives

Day 13 - Rank-up material (catalyst)

Day 14 - four-star awakening gem

