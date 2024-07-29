Marvel Future Fight’s roster is getting a splash of red and yellow, as Deadpool and Wolverine are ripping, tearing, and likely swearing their way to victory. It isn’t just any old iteration of these beloved heroes though, this is Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman after all. Alongside them, however, is the addition of a formidable X-Men villain that can wage war on the battlefield.

With Deadpool and Wolverine hitting the big screen with a massive $453 million debut opening weekend, the fun continues in Marvel Future Fight’s latest collaboration. The MCU crossover is live now in the free mobile game, but what makes it extra special is that the ‘Marvel Studios’ version of Deadpool is a Tier 4 character. Not bad at all, eh? This step up for the game was introduced in June 2022 and remains the highest tier for any Marvel hero or villain.

If standard ole’ Deadpool isn’t enough for you, you can also slash your way to glory with a ‘Handsome’ variant of the merc with a mouth. Even Netmarble Games knows that Ryan Reynolds’ face card is worth deploying to distract your enemies. Now, as cool as Deadpool is, we all know that the star of this Marvel game’s recent crossover is Wolverine.

It has only taken more than 25 years for Hugh Jackman to don the iconic yellow and blue outfit, but man, oh man, the wait has paid off.

Joining Deadpool and Wolverine from the recent MCU movie is Cassandra Nova, the villainous twin of X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier. This Blast-type addition is based upon Emma Corrin’s likeness, and you can deal out some serious telepathic damage to your foes. We reckon that this collaboration is a step up from last year’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania update, but we’d rather just forget that movie happened altogether.

Need more Marvel mobile game goodness in your life? Use our handy Marvel Snap tier list and Marvel Snap bundles guides to kick-start your next superhero adventure. You can even suit up as Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite, just make sure you’ve got some V-Bucks to hand.