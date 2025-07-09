Marvel doesn't hesitate when it comes to pumping out sequels on the big screen, but gaming is another story. There's one game that deserves a sequel, and that's Marvel Midnight Suns. Now, thanks to Prime Gaming, you can see what all the fuss is about without spending a single dime. Better yet, this excellent RPG is ideal for playing on your Steam Deck.

The Steam Summer Sale is live right now, and there are some ace deals, including a discount on Marvel Midnight Suns. But why pick it up for less than $9 when you can grab this underrated Steam Deck game for free? Joining the refreshed roster of titles on Prime Gaming this month, anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription can add it to their Epic Games Store library. Unlike most Prime Gaming listings, there is ample time to download it, too, as this underrated Marvel game is available until October 2, 2025.

Now, don't let the mention of the Epic Games Store on Steam Deck scare you. While it requires slightly more tinkering on the desktop side of Valve's console initially, booting up your EGS library is exceptionally easy going forward.

At the moment, the Steam Marketplace lists Marvel Midnight Suns as 'playable', but you may find some small variations in performance on the EGS version. Those of you with Windows-based portable gaming consoles will barely notice the difference.

I'm not normally into the XCOM-style action that Firaxis Games goes for, but something clicked with Marvel Midnight Suns for me. Favoring deck-building instead, its gameplay loop is easy to pick up and play in quick bursts, but what drives it home is the game's superb story.

Backed by a mighty lineup of popular and obscure heroes and villains, seeing favorites like Spider-Man interact with Avengers and X-Men alumni socially between fights is fantastic and oddly wholesome. Beyond the game's main campaign, Firaxis's support extends to four DLCs, including battles against Dracula and his army of vampires.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you need Marvel Rivals Steam Deck support or a list of new Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.