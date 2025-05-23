As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

New Marvel game manifests a release date and free rewards

Join the fight against the Nightmare Dimension in Marvel Mystic Mayhem, launching on Apple and Android platforms later this summer.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem 

The Marvel machine never stops, and while we just got The Thunderbolts in cinemas, we're also getting Marvel Mystic Mayhem on iOS and Android very soon. You can pre-register for the game now and jump in next month.

NetEase Games brings the Marvel madness to mobile platforms on June 25, 2025. You can pre-register on Google Play and the App Store to net yourself some prizes ahead of launch. If certain milestones are reached, everyone gets a free Psylocke at launch, along with plenty of in-game currency, collectibles, and keys.

NetEase is also set to add a special someone to the playable roster at launch – you can get Super Hero Sentry complete with a stunning new design, showing him merged with his nightmares and sporting a much darker look.

If you're not sure what the game is about, you can check out our Marvel Mystic Mayhem preview here. Your job is to form a team of the best superheroes out there and fight back against Nightmare of the Nightmare Dimension. You can make really interesting team combos using the four different roles – striker, controller, defender, and fighter – and mix and match your favorite heroes with ones you may not have heard of before.

The art style of the game is really pleasing to the eye, and brings characters like Scarlet Witch, Hulk, and Spider-Man to life with exciting new costumes. It's not all about looks, though – you need to build your heroes into legends and upgrade their abilities so they can punch through every obstacle.

