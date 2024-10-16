Marvel Mystic Mayhem might just be the Marvel game of your dreams. That’s if you’re a little twisted and want to see iconic heroes like Doctor Strange in extreme danger like never before. We know you want to see that, and the good news is that NetEase Games’ new tactical RPG will be completely free to play. But what exactly are you fighting for?

With major hits like Marvel Snap and the underrated Marvel Strike Force already available as free mobile games, Marvel Mystic Mayhem needs to carve out its own niche. By the sounds of it, the game’s focus on all things fantastical, cosmic, and magical within the Marvel universe will do just the trick. You’ll be preparing to battle against the forces of Nightmare, a proper nasty villain who just so happens to be the lord of the Dream Dimension. Some job, eh?

Like most Marvel foes, he’s seeking world domination, but not without warping the minds of our favorite allies on the way to the top. “Get a glimpse into the deepest fears of Super Heroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Knight, and Captain America as Nightmare transforms their dreams into dangerous dungeons,” NetEase Games says in a recent statement. Marvel Mystic Mayhem won’t focus on massive squads, though. The developer confirms that the game will place you into teams of three, all of which are aided by Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker from the sidelines.

Each dungeon represents these heroes in darker lights, diving right “into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality.” Speaking on the exciting collaboration between Marvel Games and NetEase Games, general manager Haluk Mentes expresses that the game “NetEase has brought a fresh perspective, and we hope players will love the unique style and gameplay within the mysterious and supernatural world of Marvel Mystic Mayhem.”

Could it find a rightful place on our list of the best mobile games? We’ll have to find out, but if you’re eager for some superhero antics in the meantime, our guide to all the slickest Marvel games has everything you need.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to keep updated with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware/gaming news too.