I'm loving Marvel Rivals, but Project Comet sounds like the Avengers sequel I've always wanted

Monopoly Go developer Scopely is working on a Marvel game.

Marvel Project Comet: An image of Captain America with his shield avoiding enemy fire in Marvel's Avengers.
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Marvel Rivals Marvel Strike Force 
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We all have games we're almost embarrassed to admit we've spent hundreds of hours playing, and for me, one of those games is Marvel's Avengers. While Crystal Dynamics' live-service action-adventure game had its flaws, its satisfying combat and rewarding gear grind kept my friends and me hooked for months. Since the game shut down, Marvel Rivals has helped fill that gap. But as more details about Scopely's Project Comet emerge, it's starting to look like the Marvel RPG I've been waiting for.

The Monopoly Go studio has been quietly working on Project Comet for a while, but we've slowly been getting a glimpse behind the curtain. Earlier this month, gaming scooper 'mmmmmmmmiller' brought attention to the free mobile game's closed beta test. At the time, the only detail that stood out was that it targeted both iOS and Android devices, rather than launching on either platform exclusively. Now, leaker 'MultiverSusie' is shedding more light on Scopely's latest project.

Alongside a smattering of storyboards, animations, and test footage, they describe Project Comet as "very close to a gacha-type" game like Genshin Impact or Wuthering Waves, but with a Marvel twist. On the gameplay front, they add that it's "almost like a Marvel Ultimate Alliance mobile game in a way." As for playable characters, the current roster is rumored to include Captain America, Doctor Strange, Doctor Octopus, Elektra, Invisible Woman, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and War Machine.

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There's also a chance that Black Widow, Beast, Hulk, Juggernaut, Jean Grey, Miles Morales, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Peni Parker, and the Winter Soldier are appearing in Project Comet. Through early screenshots and now-delisted Google Play information, it seems like Project Comet is taking notes from NetMarble's Marvel Future Revolution. Players could roam through open-ended environments, talk to NPCs, and go on quests as their favourite Marvel characters.

It's not unlike Marvel's Avengers in that respect, and if there's a decent grind to rank up each character, I'm already fearing how much time I'll sink into it. Given that Scopely is the studio behind Marvel Strike Force, it's fair to say it's well acquainted with the property. There's no word of a launch date or official title yet, but I'll be watching this one closely. You can view a collection of leaks in the video above, courtesy of MSF YouTuber 'Boilon'.

Are you eager for a new Marvel game? Head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server and let us know what you think of Project Comet.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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