Marvel Rivals took players by storm in December last year, and NetEase’s hero shooter is showing no signs of slowing down. Given the game’s immense success and huge appeal off the back of showcasing iconic Marvel characters, it’s no surprise that DC Studios‘ co-CEO James Gunn has the game on his radar. But could we get a DC Comics version with Superman, Lex Luthor, or Deathstroke fighting side-by-side?

DC Studios recently held a press conference to address the ongoing slate of projects it has in development, including the upcoming Superman reboot and new DC games. Attending the event in person, entertainment journalist Brandon Davis reports that James Gunn expresses that DC Studios is “open to a DC equivalent to Marvel Rivals.” Alongside this, Gunn has been having “conversations with Fortnite, and James Gunn is giving notes and approvals for character designs coming to Fortnite from the DC universe.”

However, any game from DC Studios’ new regime won’t arrive any time soon. In a separate report from ComicBook, it could be a “couple [of] years” before any project comes to fruition. Discussions with fighting game legends NetherRealm and Batman Arkham franchise helmers Rocksteady have already taken place, though.

DC Studios’ co-CEO Peter Safran says “We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in.” Elaborating on this further, Gunn adds that “we see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say ‘Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.’” Where DC Studios could take its gaming arm is exciting, as it may well usher in the era of tie-in games again.

Rumors suggest that Rocksteady is working on a brand-new Batman game, which could either be an Arkhamverse continuation or something set in the DCU. Monolith’s Wonder Woman faced setbacks in 2024, according to Bloomberg, and is still years away from release. And if we’re taking requests, another Injustice game from NetherRealmn would be ace too.

Last year’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League severely underperformed commercially, alongside mostly middling reviews. As someone with over 90 hours in the game, I wholeheartedly believe there was a great game packed in there somewhere, buried beneath all the repetitive live-service busywork and lackluster post-launch support. The remnants of cut ideas and a half-baked conclusion didn’t help either. Let’s hope a bright future is on the horizon.

