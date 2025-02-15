The Marvel Rivals devs have given Nintendo fans some hope in a recent interview that suggests a Marvel Rivals Switch 2 release isn’t out of the question. While the new console’s exact specifications remain a mystery, the Switch’s successor appears to be a beefed-up version of the existing handheld.

NetEase’s 6v6 shooter Marvel Rivals has taken over the FPS game circuit in recent months, leading fans to seek out every possible way to play as their favorite heroes and villains. When our staff writer, Sam Comrie, spoke to the game’s director Thaddeus Sasser at Gamescom 2024, he confirmed that there were no plans for a Marvel Rivals mobile or Nintendo Switch port due to technical limitations, but it seems this statement didn’t include the at the time unannounced Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking to IGN at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu said that the team is “open” to a handheld port for Nintendo’s next-gen console. According to Wu, NetEase is “already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits,” so the devs are making a concerted effort to test the game’s viability on this new iteration of the Switch.

Of course, the Nintendo Switch isn’t the only portable way to play videogames and Marvel Rivals’ Steam Deck performance is perfectly passable, but adding the game to Nintendo’s console would certainly get it into the hands of a whole new audience. Thanks to this interview, we know that the main thing that matters to NetEase when it comes to porting the game is “great performance”.

So, maybe we’ll get to play Marvel Rivals on the Switch 2 after all. There’s no denying that it’s one of the best Marvel games out there right now, so it would make a great addition to the console’s roster.