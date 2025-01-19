We know that when you’re not tapping away at games like Marvel Snap, it’s likely that memes and bad cooking videos on TikTok are your next port of call. As the US Supreme Court rules to shut down the popular application in lieu of a buyer, what you may not have expected is for Marvel Snap to face a similar outage across the United States. Now, developer Second Dinner has responded to concerns that the game won’t make a return.

Marvel Snap’s suspension is a huge surprise, considering that no plans to sunset the free mobile game in the United States had been announced beforehand. According to the developer, it expresses that “this outage is a surprise to us and wasn’t planned. Marvel Snap isn’t going anywhere. “ While Second Dinner serves as the game’s primary developer, NetEase Games and Nuverse are the publishers; the latter is a subsidiary of TikTok owner Bytedance.

As such, Marvel Snap isn’t the only iOS or Android title affected by the outage. Titles published under the Moonton Games banner, another company under Bytedance’s ownership, have also gone temporarily offline. Right now, the following games are experiencing the same fate as the hit Marvel game:

Land of Empires: Immortal

Land of Empires: Dice Hero

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Adventure

Mission EVO

One Punch Man The Strongest

Watcher of Realms

With there’s no timeline indicating how long these games will remain offline, Second Dinner offers reassurance to players that Marvel Snap isn’t banished for good: “We’re actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible and will update you once we have more to share.” In the meantime, some players are resorting to other means to play Marvel Snap, namely the assistance of the best mobile VPNs.

