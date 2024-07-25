Marvel Snap’s Deadpool Diner mode changed after community backlash

Marvel Snap recently introduced a brand-new LTM called Deadpool Diner to celebrate the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, and as the merc with the mouth once famously said, with great power comes great merchandising opportunities. The LTM introduces the addition of a new card for Copycat, but disgruntled players were quick to voice their concerns over the high-risk-high-reward game mode.

We’ve seen plenty of Deadpool collabs happening in the gaming world thanks to the third movie’s release, including some pretty cool Deadpool Fortnite skins, so it’s no surprise that Marvel Snap wanted to team up with our friendly neighborhood Wade Wilson. But frustrations quickly arose with the ‘Cereal’ table in the Deadpool Diner limited-time mode, namely because of the cost to play. Players need to bet their bubs to enter a game, and whether it’s due to a bad match-up, or you’re just a casual player, more times than not those precious bubs would disappear before you even realized.

The kicker is the fact that you then have to wait for your bubs to regenerate, meaning you’re essentially locked out of the mode. The only way to get back into a game would involve splashing some real-world cash to buy more bubs, and the Marvel Snap community quickly let their disappointment at such an obvious money grab be known.

After the backlash, developer Second Dinner was quick to rectify the situation. In a recent tweet from the devs, the stakes for the ‘Cereal’ table were drastically reduced to make the mode more accessible, and hopefully, more enjoyable. Deadpool Diner previously required a ten bub ante with an 80 bub minimum, and considering how long it takes to build your bubs, it meant that most players were then waiting around until the in-game currency regenerated and they could play again.

Losing your very first game and then having to – impatiently – wait to play again was never conducive to a limited-time game mode that was meant to be fun for players. So now, the stakes are much lower, with a one bub ante and an eight bub minimum, meaning far more bang for your… Bubs.

If you’re wondering what the current Marvel Snap meta is, we’ve got you covered with a Marvel Snap tier list, as well as the best Marvel Snap decks to use. You can also check out our picks for the best Marvel Snap cards so you can build your deck, plus we’ve got all the info on the current Marvel Snap bundles. Time to make the chimichangas, people.