Marvel Snap’s roster of legendary heroes and masterful villains is the stuff of multiverse mayhem, but what if developer Second Dinner was looking for some dessert too? The cherry on top of deck-based mobile game may come in the form of a crossover with Marvel Rivals, as leaker Miller Ross alleges that several characters from the shooter are on the way.

With the Marvel Rivals closed beta currently underway, it looks like NetEase and Second Dinner are gearing up for an Avengers-level team-up. Ross claims in a recent social media post that “dataminers have found references to what seems to be a Marvel Rivals collab in the latest Marvel Snap patch.” Furthermore, the free mobile game is rumored to receive the following new Marvel Snap cards:

Luna Snow

Rocket & Groot

Peni Parker

Banner Hulk

Galacta

Miller posits that “details are still scarce,” but it wouldn’t be surprising considering that other Marvel games on mobile have been consumed with crossover fever recently. Marvel Future Fight joined Epic’s battle royale game Fortnite with respective Deadpool and Wolverine content to celebrate the release of the 34th MCU movie.

It is unknown when Second Dinner will release these brand-new cards, but we reckon it could be swiftly after the Marvel Rivals closed beta has concluded on Monday, August 5, 2024. Alongside the potential addition of these Marvel Rivals-themed cards, a separate corroboration from Marvel Snap YouTuber ‘ACozyGamer’ claims that other characters are also headed to the game’s lineup:

Ares

Tombstone

Laufey

Doom 2099

We’d be eager to see Star Lord, Adam Warlock, Iron Man, and Spider-Man get their dues after playing Marvel Rivals ourselves. Considering how powerful Iron Man can be when synergized with the game’s team-up mechanic, we can only imagine how he’d rank within our handy Marvel Snap tier list. In the meantime, whether this collab comes to fruition or not, you can use our guide to all the available Marvel Snap bundles to assist your deck configuration.