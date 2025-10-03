As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

No need to watch Marvel Zombies when you can live it in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap's Undead Horde event brings back limited-time events and gives some of your favorite characters a zombtastic makeover.

Marvel Snap Undead Horde: a close up of a zombie version of Scarlet Witch
Spooky season is underway, and that means you can expect to enjoy some Halloween-centric shenanigans in a variety of mobile games, and it seems that Second Dinner wants to get in on the action with the Marvel Snap Undead Horde event. Yes, that means zombies, so you don't need to rush to Disney+ to see how the Marvel characters fare as brain munchers.

The free mobile game is introducing a new keyword this season, and it's 'Horde,' giving your legion of zombies some much-needed power, so long as you have a Zombie Horde, anyway. Naturally, you can expect to see some of your favorite heroes and villains undergo a transformation, with Zombie Scarlet Witch appearing as part of the season pass. Honestly, Wanda can do no wrong in my eyes. I'm on her side in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and I'm on board with her here, too.

However, I have to admit that the addition of Headpool just might take the cake (or should I say brain?), but to get him, you need to have the super premium pass or find him in seasonal series five packs. Some fan-favorite limited-time modes are returning to the Marvel game, too, including Sanctum Showdown and Grand Arena, with them both returning for one week at a time.

As if all of that isn't enough, there are two new locations, The Deadlands and Survivors' Camp. The Deadlands is there to activate more hordes, while the camp allows you to draw additional cards, potentially turning the battle in your favor. You want to infect everyone, show up the 28 Days / Weeks/ Years Later series of films, and get the job done.

In my Marvel Snap review, I gave the game an 8/10, claiming it features "great gameplay and satisfying deck building." Well, if you're new to the game and want to give it a try with the new zombie content, trust me when I say it's only gotten better over the last couple of years.

For some additional help, make sure you check out our Marvel Snap decks and Marvel Snap bundles guides, along with our Marvel Snap tier list, so you can discover the best cards for when the Undead Horde event comes to a close.

