Here’s how to get paid to play Marvel Strike Force on your phone

There are quite a lot of Marvel games on Android and iPhone, so you’d be forgiven if you’ve not yet tried Marvel Strike Force. In this turn-based RPG, you can form a squad of powerful allies from obvious picks like Spider-Man and Captain America to more obscure choices like Black Knight and Taskmaster. If that sounds like a fun experience, well, you may as well get paid to play it with Scrambly.

Many of the best mobile games already have a devoted fan base, but Scrambly comes in as an app to not only help developers or publishers have their game played by lots of players but also to reward you for spending your valuable time on various apps. Despite being one of the best Marvel games, Marvel Strike Force has recently been overshadowed by the likes of Marvel Snap and other recent hits, but Scrambly’s payouts might be just the incentive people need to discover this classic for the first time.

If you’re unaware of Strike Force, the premise shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to most Marvel fans. An assault on Earth has put pressure on our favorite superheroes to gear up and take action, but this time, villains are also working with them. While the story is decent enough to get you through the missions, this mobile RPG’s various mechanics, as well as the solid gameplay, are where it shines.

You can unlock and upgrade various characters to form your perfect squad, and while you can focus on the main quests, there’s a lot of content to explore and enjoy – for example, challenges and events. The turn-based action makes it easy to play multiple quests in one session, with quick-paced battles that help solidify it among mobile’s best action games.

Of course, microtransactions are a part of the game and the primary way that the developers make money from it. However, frugal players can make progress without spending anything (especially with the help of some Marvel Strike Force codes). Scrambly also doesn’t require you to spend any money at all if you want to make money through it.

So, how does it work? Well, using Strike Force as an example, you can get up to $80 on Android or $74 on iPhone by completing various milestones. Completing certain levels within a few days will net you some well-deserved Scrambly Coins, but getting 100 levels done within 40 days will get you the biggest reward of $50 on both platforms. Once you’ve got your Coins, you can then withdraw them with these payment methods:

Visa

Amazon gift cards

PayPal credit

Google Play credit

Apple gift card

Spotify gift card

Walmart gift card

Bank Transfer

I’ve been an on-and-off player for Marvel Strike Force since it launched, and it’s an excellent game to pass the time with – but Scrambly gives me a nice incentive to return. It helps that Scrambly is actually a great app, unlike most apps with a similar prospect, with a variety of games such as Domino Dreams and Coin Master – titles that people actively enjoy and play right now, as opposed to random games you’ve never heard of. Even then, you may find a hidden gem and get paid to do it.

So, if you’re looking to play the best iPhone games and best Android games, why not get paid to do it with Scrambly? Even if Marvel Strike Force isn’t your type of game, there are plenty of other fantastic titles in Scrambly’s library that are certainly worth giving a try. Well, even if they aren’t, at least your time isn’t wasted.