Mashle Academy codes March 2026

PvP RPGs are grueling without decent equipment, which is where our Mashle Academy codes come in. Use these codes to fill your pockets with coins and get to grips with all the various magic types and fighting styles this anime world has to offer.

We've not seen many Mashle: Magic and Muscles-inspired Roblox games before, so we're super keen to keep this guide up to date and find all the latest codes for you.

Here are all the new Mashle Academy codes:

FIXAGAIN - coins and rolls (new!)

FIXFIXFIX - coins and rolls (new!)

Subscribe_revolveragz - 40 gold coins (new!)

RELEASE - 100 gold coins

WAVE2 - 50 gold coins

ISSUES1 - 2k silver coins

ISSUES2 - 200 gold coins

EidMubarak - 100 gold coins

NEWBUILD - new slot

WeekendOver - 100 gold coins

DetentionRestore - restores detention to 0

AvatarBugFix - fixes avatar bug

Starter - 2k silver coins

Subscribe_Arickuu - 40 gold coins

Subscribe_ItsVamprex - 40 gold coins

Subscribe_PXLSwift - 40 gold coins

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for even more great gifts.

How do I redeem Mashle Academy codes?

Redeeming Mashle Academy codes takes a little more work than some Roblox games, but we've laid out the steps for you here:

Open Mashle Academy in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Find the Academy Assistant NPC in the Academy Dorms

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Mashle Academy Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Mashle Academy Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here, which we highly recommend, as you'll need to verify your paid access to the game there. It's also a great place to make new friends, read the latest updates, and report any bugs that you find.

Is there a Mashle Academy Trello board?

Yes, there is a Mashle Academy Trello board. It's a great place to learn more about all of the various systems in the game, from titles to guilds, as well as the rarities of all clans and races. You can find it by clicking here.

How do I get more Mashle Academy codes?

The best way to get more Mashle Academy codes is to bookmark this page and visit us often. We frequently check for new codes and make sure this guide is in tip-top shape, so you can depend on us for all your Academy supplies. If you want to do some investigating for yourself, you can check out the game's Discord server, Trello board, and Roblox group.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Mashle Academy codes.