Massacre codes December 2025

Roblox horror experiences can be some of the most fun games out there, but they can also be scary, so Massacre codes can help you get a boost. If you're feeling a little intimidated by the onslaught of gunfights and the myriad of places to hide, you need not fear any longer.

The codes can nab you a big range of things - between credits, emotes, skills, and crates, you're sure to be well-prepared even when you do come across the killer. Don't fear, you've trained for this.

Here are all of the new Massacre codes:

happychristmas - 1.5k credits (new!)

- 1.5k credits (new!) xmas - 3k credits (new!)

- 3k credits (new!) early2mil - 2.5k credits (new!)

- 2.5k credits (new!) 20kfavswow -4k credits (new!)

-4k credits (new!) 1milwow - two perk crates and 5k credits

blessed - temporary gamepass rewards and a super push skill

sorryfordelay - druski emote

Massacre is just one of the many fun Roblox games that offer freebies, so make sure you're filling up on all the Roblox codes you can get your hands on.

How do I redeem Massacre codes?

Redeeming codes in Roblox is super easy, and Massacre is no exception. Just follow these steps to get your rewards:

Launch Massacre on Roblox

Press the cog icon on the left side of the screen

Scroll all the way to the bottom and find the code redemption box

Type in the code and press enter

See your rewards pop up behind the code menu

What are Massacre codes?

Codes for many Roblox games can get you a ton of rewards, and Massacre is no different. Codes are little strings of numbers and letters, like a password, that you can input to redeem free rewards from the developer. There's no catch here, no need to put in any bank details or anything like that - the developer wants to treat players to make sure they keep playing and have a fun time.

It's worth noting that while there is no consistent drop schedule for Massacre codes, they typically arrive with new updates, holiday periods, or milestones of the game. We can't say for sure when they will be with you - but as soon as we know, we'll update this page with the latest.

Why aren't my Massacre codes working?

If you're struggling to get your Massacre codes to work, make sure of a few things. Firstly, ensure you've typed or copied the code exactly as it appears in our list - even a rogue capital letter could be an issue. Secondly, make sure there's no added space before or after the code. Failing all of this, the code may have expired, but we do our best to keep this list tidy with all the latest information for you.

How do I get more Massacre codes?

The best way to get more codes is to check back in with us here for more. You can try hunting for Massacre codes yourself, on the Discord server mentioned below, or by checking on developer Abysmal Covenant's community page on Roblox, but our list is comprehensive and simple to read, as we gather all the intel you need in one place.

Is there a Massacre Discord server?

There is a Massacre Discord server, and you can join it here to get all the latest updates straight from the devs about the game, answer questions, and enter giveaways, plus you can chat to other players and get all the best hiding spot strategies.

Expired codes:

omg500k

smallbugfix

tyeveryone

400k

500members

300ktuff

byebyebye

perks

200kwow

loveyall

Meow

We hope you make it out alive with the help of these Massacre codes - check back in again with us soon for more so that you can continue to fight back.