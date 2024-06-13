It seems like every month the mobile market expands and beats its previous records, and May 2024 is no exception. A new industry report highlights the biggest games right now, and some eye-opening numbers about them.

Game Refinery’s mobile market review shows a gigantic profit for Dungeon Fighter Online, which has now made over 22 billion in profit over its lifetime. Tencent and Nexon took this as a sign to make a mobile version of the game, which launched in late May in China. It got straight to the top spot in terms of downloads and profit in China and will likely do the same upon a worldwide release.

So, in case you somehow haven’t heard of it, Kuro’s latest gacha game is here and has taken the mobile world by storm. Wuthering Waves launched on May 22 and already has over 30 million downloads, landing in the top ten in the US and Japan’s app stores. It’s quite like Genshin Impact, but you can capture creatures to aid you in fights. We’ve got a Wuthering Waves tier list and all the new Wuthering Waves codes here if you’re an avid player.

We also saw Free Fire trying something a little different last month. The game got a limited-time PVP event called Outlaw, which feels similar to the popular Roblox game Jailbreak. You can play as either a gangster or an agent and take part in game modes with no time limits – so you can play when you want, with no worry of missing out.

May had the release of Squad Busters, too – Supercell’s latest multiplayer game featuring characters from its smashing titles like Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Hay Day. In its first week, it placed in the top ten highest-grossing games and was the most downloaded title, too. If you want to hop in, here’s how to download Squad Busters yourself.

Meanwhile, one of Supercell’s other titles, Clash of Clans, is aiming to capitalize on the start of the summer football season with the Euros kicking off. The game got Erling Haaland himself to collaborate on an event where you can take part in plenty of sporty minigames.

