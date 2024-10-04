It seems like only yesterday that Marvel Contest of Champions was released on iOS and Android when, in reality, the mobile game turns ten in December. During that time, Kabam has introduced more than 275 characters and hit 300 million downloads. If that’s not worth celebrating, I don’t know what is, and considering we’re officially in spooky season, it comes as no surprise that the new MCoC update features some Halloween goodness.

There’s no better time for the debut of Scream than now, as she’s easily one of the creepier characters you can encounter in any of the Marvel games (her appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was certainly a welcome surprise). Scream is the daughter of Venom, debuting in the 1993 comic Venom: Lethal Protector number four, so she’s been around for just over 30 years. However, unlike her dad, Scream is pure evil, not anti-hero qualities here, I’m afraid.

Scream looks to make her debut in MCoC on October 17. Jack O’Lantern is the second new character to arrive in-game this month, debuting on Halloween. This is an alias used by numerous supervillains over the years, the first of which was Jason Macendale in 1981, so to see the character debut on the spookiest day of the year is a treat, or is it a trick?

As exciting as the two new characters are, that’s just the tip of the iceberg for Kabam’s Halloween content, as there’s an event quest and side quest for you to sink your teeth into. The former involves you helping Jessica Jones crack a case while Scream and Jack O’Lantern try to send you to the afterlife. The side quest sees Jack host the Gladiatorial Games, during which he throws his enemies into an arena and has them fight amongst themselves.

While that’s all the excitement MCoC has for Halloween, the game is already celebrating its tenth birthday, and the glorious guardian reworks for Medus and Purgatory are part of that. Essentially, these two characters, introduced in 2017 and 2021, respectively, feel a little outdated to fans, so Kabam is sprucing them up to improve their performance in the battlerealm.

Okay, surely that has to be everything, right? Wrong, buckle up. It’s finally happening. Kabam is bringing 60 FPS to the game in November, which is the biggest improvement the development team has made MCoC in terms of gameplay quality. Currently, the game runs at 30 FPS on phones, as it always has, but the more fluid animations and frames may make it easier in battles – it is a skill-based game, after all.

Though that’s all we know about MCoC’s updates for now, we have no doubt that there are more exciting things on the horizon to celebrate its big milestone birthday. If you want to know who the best champions are right now, check out our MCoC tier list, and maybe give our DC games guide a read if you want even more hero action.